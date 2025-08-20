Chilling New Details Emerge About ‘Killer Dad’ Travis Decker’s Three Daughters’ Death As He Remains Missing

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence and murder.

Travis Decker, infamously nicknamed “Killer Dad,” has been on the run for almost three months now. The manhunt for him initially began in Washington State. However, it was later relocated to the Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho, after witnesses came forward claiming they had spotted him. Now, new disturbing details of his crime have emerged, sending chills down the spine.

Travis is accused of killing his three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. On June 2, the bodies of three kids were discovered near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington. His truck was also found just 100 yards away with two bloody handprints on the tailgate, according to the police report. In July, the authorities confirmed that the prints matched Decker’s DNA profile.

The incident unfolded on May 30, when the man had a scheduled custody visit to his three daughters, who were with his ex-wife, Whitney Decker. A week after the incident, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the girls died from suffocation, as revealed by the autopsy.

The new evidence and details of the crime scene further solidified Decker as the prime suspect in the brutal murders of the three children. As reported by ABC, the court document details released in June revealed that all three of the kids were found with plastic bags covering their heads, while their wrists were zip-tied.

On Monday, further details were released about the discovery of the bodies. The officials stated, “Two of the victims each had two separate bags over their heads, and the third victim had three separate bags over their head.” They also added that “several cable ties were located on the ground in the immediate area of the bodies.”

The report from the Washington State Crime Lab on August 6 confirmed that “DNA profiles matching Travis Decker were found on the plastic bags.” In addition, the cable ties also had his DNA, confirming him as the sole suspect in this case.

Updated details of the crime scene and DNA results. Trigger warning!!! The cause of death for Paitlyn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker was suffocation and the manner of death is homicide. Travis Decker’s DNA was found on the bags that were covering each of the girls heads. Also the… pic.twitter.com/XWF8RogJK9 — Rose (@901Lulu) August 19, 2025

Officials added that DNA from Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia also matched what was found on the plastic bags. “The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides,” the investigators said.

However, despite the new evidence, the officials are still struggling to locate the “Killer dad.” On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that they “do not have any evidence to suggest Travis Decker is either alive or deceased.”

He was last seen in a 20-minute body cam footage that emerged in July, where he was spotted having an encounter with the cops in a parking lot after a collision. It was mere days before he allegedly killed his three daughters.