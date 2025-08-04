Ex-FBI Expert Reveals A Trick to Hunt Travis Decker—Military Veteran Who Killed His Three Daughters

The official hunt for Travis Decker started shortly after his three daughters were found dead in June. However, there has been no luck despite the search in the rough terrain. Now, an ex-FBI agent has weighed in with his opinion. He has a secret method to get the father out of his hiding spot.

There have been some notable sightings of the man by different people. Some have spotted him in a ponytail, and the physique matches Decker. Looking at the recent sightings, the search has been scaled back.

Travis Decker is a 32-year-old retired US Army personnel who is accused of killing his three daughters when they went to visit him. Since he is trained in survival, navigation and backwoods living, he has been successful in hiding from the authorities. So far, there have been searches in remote areas and mountain regions, but there has been no sign of Decker.

Decker was discovered missing when he failed to get the three girls back to their mother after a visit. His truck was in a camp in Leavenworth. The US Marshals have been looking for the man with full force and resources.

They are looking into all the tips that are given and investigating them. Stuart Kaplan, the ex-FBI agent, has assured the case will not go cold or to the cold case squad. They’ll ensure it remains open and active.

Breaking: Travis Decker US Marine Veteran “ allegedly” killed his 3 daughters then vanished police stop caught on Police Body Cam three days prior Manhunt scaling back Chelan county Sheriff Office , leads, dwindling 7/31/25 US Marshals- $20,000 reward #travisdecker pic.twitter.com/iNmQgWr4BZ — Letters To Esme (@Letters2Esme) July 31, 2025

He also offered an insight into an investigative technique where the authorities announce they are scaling back and make it appear like they are backing down, as reported by The Sun. In most cases, they have full-time investigators working on the case.

He stated that several cases are in a cold case status, waiting for the right moment or advancement in science.

Furthermore, he said in this case of triple homicide of three kids, the authorities will not back down. Due to the nature of crime, more force will be deployed, he stated.

“At least one or two investigators will be assigned full-time work on it, the ex-agent said.

“Most times, it is considered when they believe someone may be in hiding. This ‘investigative technique’ may be deployed to flush someone out of hiding,” he added.

When it comes to advancement in science, 3-decade-old cases have been solved, he claimed.

“The reality is that too many cold cases could be solved today, but sometimes because of the lack of funding to resubmit evidence for DNA testing is the difference between a case being solved and a case remaining unsolved,” he said.

The father that had his 3 daughters over for visitation and never returned them last weekend is now wanted for three counts of murder.Travis Caleb Decker took the precious lives of his three daughters and is now on the run! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/SNsT2oGOlh — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 3, 2025

Since they will be following all the leads without taking them for granted, there’s still tremendous hope. There has also been speculation about whether the officials will be able to find Decker alive or not. Due to lack of evidence, things have been inconclusive.

Multiple K9 units, water teams, air assets and teams on foot are looking for the accused. Moreover, the bear hunting season will start this month, so there’s an advisory to call 911 if someone comes across the man.