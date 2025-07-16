Travis Decker Caught on Video Before Allegedly Killing His Three Daughters—Driver Says, “He Was Not in His Full Senses”

Travis Decker, who is accused of killing her three daughters, remains a fugitive. While the manhunt for the “Killer Dad” initially began in Washington State, where the bodies of the kids were discovered, witnesses came forward claiming he was spotted in Idaho. The U.S. Marshals then announced that the search for Decker would be relocated to the Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho.

A newly-released footage showed that Travis Decker was spotted in a conversation with a cop and another driver, mere days before allegedly murdering his three children. In the footage, he appeared to be nervous as he was questioned by the cops following a car collision.

According to The Sun, on May 27, Decker slammed into a car while at a stoplight in Wenatchee. This was just three days before the scheduled custody visit with his three children, who were with his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, at that time.

In the footage, released by the Wenatchee Police Department, the dad is seen wearing light blue shorts and a shirt. His hand was on his hip, his head was tilted, and he initially looked bored as a cop was noting down details of the collision. The other driver, whose car was hit by Decker, claimed that his body language looked “intimidating.” He sensed something fishy, as the dad also seemed “nervous,” and fidgeting.

“I could tell he was not in his full senses,” the driver revealed to NBC affiliate KING-TV. He also didn’t respond to the questions properly, as revealed by the eyewitness. Decker was also seemingly afraid that he’d be locked in a police cell. The driver also shook hands with the dad and described his grip as “tight.”

He was also involved in another car accident on May 4, where he rear-ended a couple’s truck, but still didn’t stop his car and kept driving. Just three days after the second accident, Decker went to meet his daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, on May 30.

On June 2, the bodies of the three children were found at a rural Washington campground. According to the police investigation, they were suffocated to death. Obviously, the prime suspect remains Decker. However, he has been on the run ever since the girls’ bodies were discovered.

In addition, his truck was also found just 100 yards away from the scene, and the tailgate had two bloody handprints, according to the police. Decker, who is an ex-army, researched moving to Canada on the internet following the custody visit. He also searched for jobs on a Canadian website.

Despite his recent sighting in Idaho, Decker is yet to be found, and the manhunt continues.