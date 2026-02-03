Chilling Jail Video Shows Surgeon Accused of Killing Ex-Wife and Her Husband

Vascular surgeon Michael McKee, accused of killing his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe in their Columbus, Ohio, home on December 30, 2025, showed no signs of remorse while being booked into an Ohio jail.

According to People magazine, he was brought to the Franklin County Jail on January 20, which was 10 days after he was first booked into custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

In the video footage from the jail, McKee is silent apart from when he asks a few questions. He is seen being thoroughly examined by the deputies and being stripped down to shorts and a shirt. They are then seen handing him a pair of rubber slide-on sandals and a bag containing what appears to be his personal belongings.

The murder of the couple had sent shockwaves across the neighborhood and made national headlines as the details were harrowing.

Wonder how he got into the residence without damaging anything. Did he have the code? A key?! Michael McKee found his way inside somehow. It would appear that Spencer and Monique’s happiness bothered her ex-husband. Do not think that is a stretch to say at this point. #Columbus… pic.twitter.com/fZT7ulOk4W — Rose (@901Lulu) January 11, 2026

On the fateful morning of December 30, Columbus police had received frantic calls from Spencer Tepe’s colleagues, who were raising concerns about Tepe’s absence from work. They also said that the couple could not be reached by phone and that they feared foul play.

Columbus police received another call from a man who said that he was at Tepes’ home and that he could hear the children inside. When police arrived, they found the couple dead. The children, ages 1 and 4, were physically unharmed.

As the search began to nab the accused, Columbus police investigated all angles. The video surveillance directed them to Michael McKee, as the vehicle, which arrived before the killing and left after it, was tracked to Rockford, where the vascular surgeon worked. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the hospital with scrape marks on the window on January 9. He was arrested the next day, on January 10.

Subsequent searches in McKee’s property resulted in the discovery of multiple weapons that the police suspect were similar to the weapon used to kill Monique and Spencer.

A CNN report also suggests McKee was seen near the Tepes’ house while the couple was out of town at the Big Ten Championship football game in Indiana. In fact, according to the report, Monique Tepe had left the game early and when her friends asked the reason, her husband Spencer told them that she was upset about something involving her ex-husband.

That smile is definitely gone now.

Hopefully Michael McKee is having a shitty Sunday in jail after allegedly murdering two people. He was good at hiding himself back then. Dude is not even trying now. 🤯 That look on his face is straight up evil. #moniquetepe #spencertepe #ohio pic.twitter.com/4p55QJbqri — Rose (@901Lulu) January 11, 2026

Monique Tepe and McKee married in August 2015 and got divorced in May 2017, according to USA Today. Reports suggest that Monique Tepe had shared that McKee was abusive and that he had threatened to kill her if she left him.

The couple’s family has been left devastated. Speaking to USA Today, they said that Spencer, who was 37 years old, was a devoted and proud father, while Monique, who was 39 years old, was a loving, patient and joyful mother.

NEXT UP: Cop Spends Only Two Days in Jail for Killing Unarmed Black Man