The Missing Minute Returns! Epstein Jail Footage Exposes Flaws in Pam Bondi’s Story

The missing minute from the Epstein jail cell footage was included in new documents from the House Oversight Committee. This new development in the Epstein case has shocked everyone. The video released in July had footage of one minute missing.

The gap in the video occurred just hours before he died. People started to notice the difference and call out the administration over the missing minute. According to Pam Bondi, the missing minute was due to the system setting every night, so they’ll release the video every night to prove the same.

So the reset due to the security cameras were responsible for the minute being cut off. That seems like a bizarre explanation now that the missing minute is finally released. Many people believed the minute to be dissected and edited out of the video; hence, they did not believe Bondi’s explanation.

🚨BREAKING: A whole minute of video is allegedly MISSING from the 10 hour Epstein Surveillance footage publicly released by the FBI. Watch the video jump from 11:59:00 PM straight to 12:00:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/2zMubXUw1Z — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) July 7, 2025



In the new Epstein document release, the missing minute from 11:59pm to 12:00am has been restored. The video shows that guards are working near the Epstein cell, but the video shows very little.

First, Pam Bondi said the missing minute was just a glitch from an “old system.” Then WIRED found out it was actually nearly 3 minutes missing. Now, suddenly; the FBI “finds” the missing minute? This is a pattern of lying to cover for something they don’t want us to see. And… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 29, 2025



The extra minute added may not add too much to the evidence, but it does show oversight and false claims. The new footage also shows that Epstein made a phone call after walking through the detention center. The debate over Epstein’s list and other proof is on the rise again as people expect the MAGA administration to fulfil their promise.

Trump promised to release all the documents, but has not done so yet. According to the FBI’s earlier statement, there were no people leaving or entering the area and that Epstein had committed suicide.

The recent file release also has court filings, recordings, and emails. Despite the new release of 1000 pages of the documents, it may just be 3% of all the proof they have, according to Democrat Robert Garcia.

Bondi: The minute missing from the video… What we learned from the bureau of prisons, every night they redo that video. It’s old from like 1999. Every night the video is reset. Every night should have the same minute missing. So we’re looking for that video to release that as… pic.twitter.com/IfP1U6eXL4 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025



His statement read, “The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents James Comer has decided to ‘release’ were already mostly public information. To the American people – don’t let this fool you.” The new documents don’t have any information on the client list. Something that everyone has been hoping to see.

Apart from other wealthy and powerful people’s names on the Epstein list, people speculate that Trump’s name is also there. Pam Bondi may have notified him about it and helped them cover it up, too. In March, she had claimed she had the list sitting on her desk to review; however, she backed out of that when the DOJ and FBI said there was no list.