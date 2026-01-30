Cop Spends Only Two Days in Jail for Killing Unarmed Black Man

The family of the late Timothy Johnson has been left outraged after the now-former Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin, made his last move before exiting office. Gov. Youngkin pardoned an ex-cop, Sergeant Wesley Shifflett, who shot an unarmed Black man on February 22, 2023. This shocking action has sparked outrage from the victim’s family and netizens on social media.

The former governor of Virginia left office on January 17, 2026. Days before he formally quit, Youngkin released a pardon for the ex-cop. In the pardon, Youngkin claimed that the ex-cop’s actions were “lawful” and in accordance with academy training. Simply put, the cop did what he was trained to do, according to Youngkin.

#TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #Abolish ICE #wtpBLUE WE THE PEOPLE wtp2982 In yet another GOP miscarriage of justice, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin overturned the conviction of a former deputy who was sentenced to serve three years in prison for fatally shooting an…

According to reports by ABC News, the former cop from Fairfax County was seen chasing young Timothy from Tyson’s Corner Center all the way into the woods. The cop suspected Timothy of reportedly stealing sunglasses. Bodycam footage obtained from authorities documented a quick yet intense chase between Shifflett and Timothy.

After being chased outside, Timothy was quickly confronted by the officer, who seemingly tackled the late victim to the ground. The late victim repeatedly claimed that he “had nothing” on him. At the time, the former cop refused to listen to Timothy’s pleas and, almost seconds later, fired two shots and killed the victim outside Tyson’s Corner Center in Virginia.

Shifflett was convicted of reckless handling of a firearm and acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. He was reportedly sentenced to three years in prison back in 2025. However, Youngkin’s pardon granted him an early get-out-of-jail pass.

Governor Youngkin FTW – Sgt Wesley Shifflett is going home. Thank you, Governor & all those who contacted him on Shifflett’s behalf! YOU DID IT! https://t.co/PPw3TPCARU pic.twitter.com/7tdjz94Luj — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) March 3, 2025

ABC News 7 cited Timothy’s mom, Melissa Johnson’s response to Youngkin’s actions. The mom, unfortunately, had to endure the pain of losing her son all over again during the court trials. With this news, she expressed her devastation, yet a sense of accomplishment.

Melissa said, “I felt like I could hear my son crying from the dirt at Tyson’s corner mall…” She also painfully recalled her son’s last words about not having anything and still being fatally shot by the officer. As heartbroken as she was, the mother also shared her resolve. Melissa declared, “I’m standing here today, so we’ll continue to fight for justice.”

The mother acknowledged the fact that Shifflett could never be a cop again and that he could never own a firearm as victories in her book. Regardless, as she mentioned, she’ll continue to fight for justice, not just for her family but for others going through something similar.

Shortly after news about the incident broke in 2023, the Fairfax Police Department fired Shifflett for his actions. Recently, the publication questioned whether or not they stand by their decision to fire the cop and about his pardon.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis didn’t exactly confirm or deny it. Instead, the Chief claimed that he “respected” Youngkin’s authority to make the decision. Apart from the pardon released by Youngkin, there have been no other statements or remarks about the move from the former Governor of Virginia’s side.