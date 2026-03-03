Children’s Party DJ Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Unconscious 17-Year-Old Girl

Authorities arrested Glenn Canyon Childers, a 32-year-old children’s party DJ, on charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious 17-year-old girl and possessing illicit drugs and child sexual abuse material.

According to CBS News, Childers was charged with one count of sexual assault by use of drugs, one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said that an underage girl informed the Los Alamitos Police Department in August 2025 that she had been given illicit drugs and then sexually assaulted. Officers then identified Childers as a suspect and speculated that he might be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On February 24, 2026, Childers was arrested at his Los Alamitos home in connection to the case. He was then put into the Orange County Jail before being released on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment date is set for March 26 at the Stephen K. Tamura West Justice Center in Westminster.

If all the charges against him are proven to be true, Childers would face a maximum of eight years and eight months in prison and one year in Orange County Jail. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement, “The trauma endured by victims of sexual assault is a sentence that they can never escape.”

He further added, “Crimes of sexual violence will never be tolerated and we as a society must send a strong message that no child is a sexual object, and those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Soaking about the case, Los Alamitos Police Chief Michael Claborn said, “This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our community.”

He added, “I am incredibly proud of the diligent work our detectives have done to move this case forward. We urge anyone who may have been impacted to come forward — your voice matters, and you will be heard and supported.”

Violence of any kind on children is a matter of serious concern and law enforcement authorities should take prompt action against the same. Moreover, it is also important to hire a person for any kind of kids’ parties after proper background checks to reduce the possibility of such cases.

Moreover, presence of responsible adults at a minors’ party might also help since child predators are likely to behave better when there are adults present who would be able to confront them.