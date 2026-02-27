Suspect in Deadly New Hampshire Country Club Shooting Confesses to Targeting the Rich: ‘Tired of the Elites’

New Hampshire country club’s alleged shooter, Hunter West Nadeau, has confessed to the police that he targeted wealthy elites. He claimed that he was tired of social unfairness when he opened fire at the Sky Meadow Club in Nashua.

According to a police affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe, Nadeau intended to kill the wealthy because “they were not helping the poor.” Nadeau also told investigators that the shooting was a result of him being tired of “elites taking all the money.”

The man who allegedly opened fire at a country club in Nashua, N.H., last fall, killing a restaurant patron and wounding two other people, later confessed to the shooting and told investigators he wanted to kill the rich, according to a police affidavit.https://t.co/WPWblp4rPJ — Boston Globe New Hampshire (@Globe_NH) February 26, 2026

When asked about his choice to open fire at the Nashua country club, the alleged shooter was rather honest. Nadeau stated that he worked at the club as a server, which gave him the knowledge that wealthy people often gathered there. The affidavit read, “He knew you had to have money to have a membership there.”

However, he did not intend to kill or target a particular person and fired his weapon regardless of whether the bullets would strike someone. That is because the club was reportedly filled with wealthy people. Consequently, the gunfire did kill someone. Robert Steven DeCesare, 59, was amid a family dinner when Nadeau opened fire, which resulted in the former’s death.

Chaos unfolded at the country club on September 20, 2025, at 7:17 p.m. Surveillance footage obtained by officials showed Nadeau walking into the club with a black hoodie. He was also spotted wearing a green backpack that presumably contained the firearm and a mask.

Moments later, he was seen walking into the Prime Steakhouse, putting on a mask, and drawing a gun. He immediately began opening fire at terrified diners who attempted to flee the scene.

The first victim of his bullets was an employee at the front desk named Steve Burtman. The employee suffered five gunshot wounds to his face but survived, thanks to quick medical attention. As mentioned earlier, Nadeau also struck down DeCesare as he aimlessly fired away. He also injured other patrons who were attempting to flee the crime scene.

Important eyewitness account of the shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club. This witness hit the shooter over the head with a chair, and then another patron tackled the shooter before the shooter fled. This brave witness did not say anything about words spoken by the shooter.… pic.twitter.com/q1c5H4zH6w — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) September 21, 2025

Nadeau claimed he was aiming for wealthy people and had no other agenda. Other bystanders, however, told a different story. According to a few witnesses, Nadeau allegedly shouted, “Free Palestine!” before opening fire. This is not something Nadeau has accepted or commented on in the affidavit.

Shortly after the shooting began, a few brave people stepped in. They acted before anyone else could get hurt or killed. They struck Nadeau with a chair to stop him. They hoped to hold him there until police arrived. But before that could happen, Nadeau reportedly dropped his weapon and fled from the scene. Police later caught him for his crime.

Alleged New Hampshire country club gunman Hunter Nadeau charged after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured https://t.co/8XnhsFGGvd pic.twitter.com/dZe6jBXvar — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2025

The felon was arrested by the police on a golf course where he reportedly confessed to being the “bad guy” involved in the shooting. He also suffered a few self-inflicted wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later faced legal charges.

Reports say that he also made another admission from his hospital bed. A wedding event was also being held near the scene of the crime on that particular day. Nadeau claimed that he purposely avoided it because he didn’t intend to kill civilians, only the elite.

The Department of Justice released a statement on the charges. Nadeau was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the death of DeCesare. He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder. Despite the alleged confession, Nadeau is innocent until a formal court hearing decides his fate.