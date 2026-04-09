Child Points at Melania Trump, Asks, “Who’s That?” at White House Event

President Donald Trump introduced his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as a “movie star from Hollywood.” His response came after a child asked who the first lady was.

Trump and the first lady recently spent time with children during the White House’s Easter Egg Roll event. Trump was engaged in conversation with a group of kids while seated among them, while the first lady watched them together.

Taking notice of her, a child appeared to be confused, pointed at Melania, and repeatedly asked, “Who is that?” Initially, the first lady did not appear to notice him. But after she did, she responded with a smile, saying, “Who’s that? I don’t know.”

“Who is that?!” President Trump: “She’s a MOVIE STAR!” pic.twitter.com/ltxPlzTwx1 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 6, 2026

Just as she was about to answer, Trump jumped in to respond to the child’s question. He said, “She’s a movie star. She came in from Hollywood.” Trump appeared to be referring to his wife’s recent documentary Melania, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

The moment quickly went viral on the internet, with many sharing it on social media platforms like X. Social media users expressed mixed reactions about Trump’s comment about his wife being a star in Hollywood.

Some praised Melania while others found Trump’s comment at odds with reviews of her documentary. One netizen sarcastically said, “She came here from Hollywood, LOL.” Another responded, “I can’t stop laughing.” A third user said, “Had to create her own movie…” Similarly, many flooded the comments with criticism.

Melania sets record for largest-ever gap between critics’ scores and audience ratings https://t.co/shRCfY3sMs pic.twitter.com/jnlqcWoQPI — The Independent (@Independent) February 3, 2026

This follows the film’s reported low rating, with a score of 10% from Rotten Tomatoes. One critic called it a “visual treat.” Another described the documentary as “fascinating.”

Someone said, “Really enjoyed the behind-the-scenes look!” While there was some positive feedback, the majority didn’t hold the same views. One person said it was “embarrassingly bad.”

Another claimed, “Most horrible movie I’ve seen.” A third one noted, “More of a lifestyle or fashion promotional video than a serious documentary…” A fourth said, “The whole thing had an informational vibe…”

Apart from the controversy surrounding Melania and scrutiny over Trump’s Hollywood remark. Supporters of the couple had different thoughts on their exchange as a couple in public.

The way she looks at him… 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/i6EFBVZr7e — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 6, 2026

Some supporters found the exchange adorable and praised her for it. One individual gushed, saying, “Cute!!!” A second eagle-eyed netizen added, “Awww…The kids are asking her favorite color!” A third mentioned. “She always will be the queen of people’s hearts.”

Some also praised Trump and Melania’s interaction when the child wondered who she was. A netizen on X said, “I love when Melania laughs at him.” Another pointed out, “He loves her!” Another added, saying, “He’s a great man! He loves her!!”