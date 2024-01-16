The generally devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan base appears to be unforgiving of music sensation Taylor Swift following comedian Jo Koy's contentious remark at the Golden Globes. Swift—who was at the esteemed awards ceremony—found herself in the center of a hilarious controversy when Koy joked about how often the singer was in the spotlight during NFL games.

Swift responded coldly to the joke, which was a complete flop at the Golden Globes. She glared at the comedian and sipped her drink. Even though Koy apologized right away, the harm had already been done, and the episode soon became the talk of the ceremony.

Surprisingly, Chiefs supporters—who are renowned for their unwavering devotion to the team and its players—appear to be supporting Koy over Swift in the wake of the controversial joke. During a Chiefs game, signs at Arrowhead Stadium carried statements such as "It's colder than Taylor's reaction to Jo Koy."

The last time Taylor Swift looked this cold, she was staring down Jo Koy pic.twitter.com/HXhaCN8Rg1 — Wookin’ Pa Nub (@jjrayn) January 14, 2024

Fans of Swift persisted in making fun of her on social networking sites like X (formerly Twitter), implying that her response to the prank was as icy as the weather at Arrowhead. This unanticipated development raises concerns about Swift's reputation in the community and suggests a possible divide between the pop sensation and the ardent Chiefs supporters. As per Marca, an account named PBA Insider said, "Jo Koy is absolutely right: the @NFL has more Taylor Swift cut-aways than the @goldenglobes."

Koy attempted to defuse the issue by restating that his joke was harmless and even asserting that he had purchased tickets for his nieces to see Swift's Eras Tour. ""I didn't understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff," Koy said. "What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There's no ill intent in that joke," Koy said.

Still, Swift's devoted fan group, known as Swifties, was not persuaded. Without hard evidence that Swift's response was the actual cause of the backlash, they contend that Koy is trying to play the victim. However, it seems that the pop icon has not yet been forgiven by the Chiefs supporters.

In a red carpet interview, Koy explained that the joke was meant to be a dig at the NFL's overuse of cutaways rather than a particular attack on Swift. Despite Koy's statement, the Swifties are nonetheless unfavorable, underlining that the joke fell flat, per USA Today.

Many fans had previously chastised the NFL for what they saw as an overemphasis on Swift during Kansas City Chiefs games. The NFL defended its coverage by emphasizing athletes and various initiatives. Swift revealed her lack of understanding about the camera coverage in a statement to Time magazine, saying, "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

