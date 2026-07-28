Four people between the ages of 14 and 19 were killed after their vehicle plunged off a bridge in Chicago‘s West Lawn neighborhood and crashed into a stationary freight car.

According to NBC Chicago, Chicago police responded to a 2.16 a.m. call after a witness reported seeing the driver of the vehicle draw a gun at the occupants of another car.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver initially pulled over before speeding away as officers approached. According to authorities, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the bridge and crash.

Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead later. Both the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police were involved in the pursuit.

Don’t run from police. You never get away for long once they’ve IDed your car. You just catch more charges or end up dead. — MaBa (@maba641) July 27, 2026

The victims have been identified as Cristofer Lopez Montan, Yuarem Garcia-Pena, Yaritza Martinez Villeda, and Vanessa Morales. Speaking to ABC, Vanessa Morales’ father questioned whether law enforcement officers could used other methods to stop the vehicle. He said, “They told me they stopped chasing, but the videos online show something else. They show lots of police cars behind them. I think there are other ways they could have stopped the car.” The incident remains under investigation.

The crash has generated widespread discussion online. While some have been critical of the police, others have questioned why the teenagers did not comply with officers’ instructions. Several others also took issue with Morales’ father’s remarks, instead questioning why his daughter had been inside the vehicle in the first place.

Besides the fact that this was a self-solving problem. The headline is a little disingenuous. Because they are so procriminal there they had called the police chase off 20 minutes earlier. These Knuckleheads were still driving around like maniacs even without the police chasing… — Patrick Seven (@Patrick98109645) July 28, 2026

One comment read, “That sucks if any of those kids weren’t trying to be there, like maybe that girl was a little sister or cousin or something and wasn’t involved at all. That would be brutal.” Another user wrote, “And the father of the young 14-year-old female in the vehicle is blaming the police. The father doesn’t speak English, and the reporter did not ask him why his 14-year-old daughter was in a vehicle with 19-year-old teenagers, waving a weapon out the window, 50 miles from home ?” A third commenter said, “Cops should stop chasing people. You’ve got their info. It’s not worth killing someone.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.