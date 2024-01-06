Check Out Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber To Benny Blanco

All the Men Selena Gomez Has Been Linked With

Selena Gomez embraced her single status openly, which was evident through her song Single Soon and her playful jests about being single on TikTok. Despite this, fans remained captivated by the romantic life of the star, and eventually, she revealed who her current beau is. Over the years, Gomez has been in numerous high-profile relationships. Presently, she is romantically involved with music producer Benny Blanco, a long-time friend. Their collaboration on Single Soon debuted in August last year. So now, let's delve into her romantic past, ranging from long-term relationships to shorter flings, for a comprehensive look at her love life.

1. Nick Jonas

Gomez's first public relationship emerged with teen sensation Nick Jonas back in 2008. Their connection began from their shared careers at the Disney Channel. Speculation about their romance gained traction when Gomez featured in the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up music video that summer. Their relationship endured on and off for two years until their eventual split in 2010. Reflecting on their past, Gomez shared with Capital FM, “We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it’s really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure.”

2. Taylor Lautner

Following her breakup with Jonas, Gomez briefly dated actor Taylor Lautner. They met through Lautner's co-star Kristen Stewart, who was coincidentally staying in the same Canadian hotel as Gomez while working on separate projects. They were spotted being affectionate at a movie theater, but their relationship seemed more like a fleeting romance as they were only seen together once in Los Angeles. “We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us," she said, as reported by Page Six.

3. Justin Bieber

One of her most well-known relationships, Gomez had an on-and-off romance with pop sensation Justin Bieber for a considerable period. The public eye first caught sight of them sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve in St. Lucia, Caribbean, back in January 2011. Just a month later, they made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Despite their appearance, they waited until May to officially confirm their relationship status. However, after two years together, they went through their initial breakup, according to a report by Vogue. In 2013, the pair ignited rumors of a reconciliation when Bieber shared throwback photos with Gomez. In December of that year, Bieber confirmed their split. Notably, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

4. Zedd

Their relationship began in January 2015, marked by Gomez sharing a studio snapshot and Zedd posting a photo of Gomez, signaling their collaboration on music, according to Capital FM's report. Soon after that, dating speculations started circulating. It was after the release of the music video I Want You to Know that Gomez publicly discussed her connection with Zedd for the first time, although she didn't explicitly confirm their relationship status. Eventually, their bond faded away, yet both expressed positive sentiments about their time together.

5. Niall Horan

Rumors emerged about a potential connection between Gomez and One Direction's Niall Horan after they were sighted enjoying a date at the Santa Monica pier. Their interactions extended to moments of kissing, hugging, and close dancing at Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s 35th birthday party, as reported by Cosmopolitan. However, despite their outings together, Gomez asserted that their relationship remained platonic, emphasizing they were simply friends. "Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He's amazing," Gomez said when addressing the rumors.

6. Samuel Krost

Gomez had a brief romance with Samuel Krost, a friend of Gigi Hadid's, spanning from late 2015 to early 2016, as highlighted by US Weekly. Their relationship was initially noticed when they were photographed together in New York City in November 2015 and spotted once more in early 2016 during a group vacation. Despite their frequent appearances together, Gomez consistently stated that she was single. “Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel," Krost wrote in an Instagram post.

7. Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth and Gomez both dismissed rumors of dating for a month in March 2016. In a subsequent interview years later, Puth described their relationship as brief yet highly significant, emphasizing its brief but profound impact on both of them. According to Elle, he said, "And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into.” Moreover, during a live performance, Puth appeared to express strong negative feelings towards Bieber, using specific words directed at him.

8. The Weeknd

Considered one of her more notable relationships, Gomez was involved with The Weeknd in 2017. Their relationship garnered attention, lasting nearly a year, as documented by Grazia Magazine. Initially seen together in January 2017, their bond progressed to sharing photos on Instagram by April. They solidified their relationship's public status by making a joint appearance at the 2017 Met Gala. Gomez later confirmed their separation, expressing that the breakup was amicable and that she felt genuinely proud of the respectful way they parted ways.

9. Drew Taggart

Reports emerged in January 2023 suggesting a romantic involvement between Gomez and Drew Taggart, although neither of them officially acknowledged the speculation. According to US Weekly, the singer and the star were seen bonding over activities like bowling and going to the movies during their time together. However, Gomez appeared to shut down the dating rumors herself by sharing a now-deleted Instagram Story. It read, "I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH." Nevertheless, shortly after, she was seen holding hands with Taggart once more while in New York. However, by March of the previous year, she appeared to claim her single status on TikTok.

10. Zayn Malik

In that very month, when she asserted her single status, rumors emerged about her possibly dating former One Direction artist Zayn Malik. This buzz ignited after a TikTok user shared a viral video suggesting that the two celebrities dined together at a restaurant, according to reports by Daily Mail. The viral video implied they entered the venue holding hands and engaged in a public display of affection. However, it appears that the romance didn't endure, as Selena unfollowed Malik's Instagram account in June 2023, followed shortly by Malik reciprocating by unfollowing her.

11. Benny Blanco

In December 2023, it appeared that Gomez indirectly acknowledged her relationship with Blanco through a series of remarks made on Instagram in response to a fan's photo featuring the couple. In its comment, Gomez wrote, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." According to PEOPLE, in a different comment, she cited Blanco as the best thing that ever occurred to her. Gomez shared a cozy picture on her Instagram stories snuggled up to Blanco, her head resting on his shoulder, with Blanco’s face not visible in the photo. She also disclosed they've been together for six months and that he treats her exceptionally well. Recently, the couple appeared together publicly for the first time, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

