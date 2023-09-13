Pop Queen Britney Spears Celebrates Her Single Status With Her Bold New Video

Britney Spears has declared that she is "single as f***!"

In June 2022, the renowned 41-year-old pop sensation exchanged vows with Sam Asghari in a joyous union. However, their marital bliss took a sudden turn in August, as Sam Asghari filed for divorce, sending shockwaves through the entertainment world. In response to the tumultuous developments in her personal life, the pop superstar took to social media to candidly address her relationship status.

In a poignant and symbolic display, she danced exuberantly to the tune of Madonna's hit track I'm Addicted, perhaps hinting at her own emotional journey, with a since-deleted dance video. This public declaration illuminated the challenges she faced as she navigated the complexities of love and fame.

I knew Britney would stan Single Soon pic.twitter.com/BLxiJ6eLMh — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) September 9, 2023

Moments before removing the post, the pop superstar captioned it with a bold statement: "SINGLE SOON ??? Single as f***!!!" While Britney didn't explicitly mention it, some fans speculated that her words might have been a nod to Selena Gomez's recent track, 'Single Soon,' released on August 25th. In the video snippet, the stunning blonde icon donned an elegant white cocktail dress adorned with a daring plunging neckline. Her choice of attire exuded a sense of sophistication and allure. To complement her at-home ensemble, Britney selected a pair of black suede boots that extended nearly to her knees, adding a touch of edginess to her look.

A chic black choker necklace adorned her neck, adding a fashionable accessory to the mix. Britney's signature golden locks were expertly styled into loose, cascading waves that gracefully fell down the center of her back, enhancing her overall glamour. Her radiant smile illuminated the scene as she danced exuberantly throughout her house, with the joyful presence of her dogs frolicking in the background, adding an endearing and lively element to the moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Mosenfelder

Despite the 41-year-old star's swift deletion of the video, numerous fan accounts managed to capture and subsequently repost it across various social media platforms. In response to Britney's playful caption, many of her devoted fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions and thoughts, per Hollywood Life. “Is it just me or she looks happier than ever?” one fan penned, with a heart-eye emoji. A second admirer couldn’t help but respond to witnessing her furry buddies in the clip. “The doggies unphased,” they quipped, while another fan added, “She looks soooooooo [sic] gorgeous.”

Shortly after removing the "single as f***" video, the mother-of-two made a swift return to Instagram with a fresh post. In this new video, she flaunted a sultry pink corset top, exuding confidence and style. As the soundtrack, she chose Madonna's 2012 hit I'm Addicted, creating a captivating visual and auditory experience. Britney captioned the post with “Hi !!!”

Britney Spears is addicted to Madonna’s music. And we love to see it! 💜



She replaced the white dress video with the new pink look an out apart https://t.co/p9ngB2wcY6#Madonna #MDNA #album #Addicted pic.twitter.com/Lr80uJr1fq — Madonna Fan - TheCelebrationTour 🏳️‍🌈🦄🌈 (@NewMadonna1) September 9, 2023

In her latest video, the pop icon elegantly paired the alluring pink corset top with black lace panties, and white leather boots, and retained the same chic black choker that she had sported in the previous video. A devoted fan expressed their excitement and response to Britney's new dance video on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. “Beautiful with my favorite colors, pink and white my baby. I LOVE YOU @britneyspears !” they raved.

