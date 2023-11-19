Taylor Lautner Has ‘Zero Complaints’ About Being Taylor Swift’s ‘Best Ex’: “Nice Compliment”

Taylor Lautner, who has fared better among Swifties than most of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends, has been dubbed her "best ex" by her admirers – and he has no complaints.

Over the weekend, while attending The Lemons Foundation 1st Charity Gala in West Hollywood, the Twilight star reacted to his fame among his ex-girlfriend's audience, telling PEOPLE exclusively that he likes the accolade Swifties have bestowed upon him! “[That] sounds like a nice compliment to me,” the actor shared. “I will take it.”

In 2009, Lautner and Swift, both now 33, began dating after meeting on the set of Valentine's Day, where they were cast as high school sweethearts. It's thought that Swift's regretful breakup song, Back to December, from her Speak Now album, is about their relationship. Actor Joe Alwyn, vocalist Matty Healy of The 1975, and singer Joe Jonas are among Swift's other ex-partners, per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

The former Twilight star also revealed in the interview that Taylor Dome Lautner, his current wife whom he just celebrated a first anniversary with, is a "diehard Swiftie". Lautner shared that his wife told him he was the only ex of Swift without a diss track. “She let me know that I'm the only ex without a disk track now,” Lautner adds. “So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here.” For his wife, they're not even exes. “In my mind they're not even exes,” Lautner's 26-year-old wife says, commenting that the singer is “our friend.”

Back in August, Lautner and his wife, Tay, laughed about their post-show blues after witnessing Taylor Swift's penultimate stop on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles, per EW. "PTSD: post Taylor Swift show depression. Is that real?" Taylor asked, as his wife didn't even hesitate for a second before replying, "Absolutely. Absolutely."

When Swift stopped in Kansas City for her Eras Tour back in July, she shocked her fans by inviting Lautner to the stage. Lautner then shocked Swift's audience by backflipping and cartwheeling on stage, emulating a Valentine's Day moment he had with the singer. “Twilight fans are insanely passionate themselves. So I had experienced a taste of that, [but] never 75,000 of them at once. And obviously what Taylor's doing right now in her career is just unheard of. So similar, but this was definitely up there. It's a very, very cool experience,” the actor shared of his big "surreal" night.

Sharing that Swifties truly love his ex, he wished for all this love and more for her. “She deserves everything that she is getting and going through right now because she's the hardest-working person,” he continues to PEOPLE. “And just being at the pinnacle that she's at right now, the way that she carries herself and is just so gracious and kind to absolutely everyone, no matter who you are, it speaks to her character. And that's the greatest part about her in my opinion.”

