Charlie Sheen's Neighbor, Electra Schrock Given 10 Yr Restraining Order Post Brutal Attack on Actor

In a recent court verdict, Charlie Sheen's blonde Buddhist neighbor, Electra Schrock, was ordered to stay away from the Hollywood star for a decade following an altercation at Sheen's Malibu rental unit. Schrock, 48, pled 'no contest' to the counts of 'felony assault by means of force likely to create serious bodily injury' at a Van Nuys Superior Court hearing on January 19, according to the Daily Mail.

Schrock allegedly attempted to strangle Sheen on December 20, 2023, while he was alone in his three-bedroom Malibu apartment. Prosecutors revealed that the actor was 'very terrified' after the altercation, which caused one of his stitches from a previous injury to open. Schrock's plea deal involves a 10-year protective order that requires her to remain away from Sheen, as well as 61 days in jail. She will, however, be released conditionally into a drug treatment facility for 90 to 120 days in exchange for time served and good behavior.

Charlie Sheen's blonde Buddhist neighbor is ordered to stay away from star for TEN YEARS after attacking him at Malibu apartment complex where they live https://t.co/qQmRiywngK pic.twitter.com/So7Y1BcaRA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 20, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, Schrock was also charged with elder or dependent adult abuse in March of last year. Candace Nyhus Poag, the victim's 75-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and other medical issues, allegedly suffered physical and mental torture as a result of an argument with Schrock. Schrock earlier pleaded 'no contest' and received a two-year probation sentence. However, this probation was breached as a result of the latest charges against Sheen.

The court issued Schrock a second protective order, a 'peaceful contact order,' which allows her to maintain communication with her mother as long as it is calm. The judge recommended Schrock to avoid disputes, stating that disagreements are common in parent-child interactions.

Charlie Sheen has been allegedly attacked in his home by 47-year-old Electra Schrock, a neighbour who was later arrested by police for forcing her way into the home and attempting to strangle Sheen. https://t.co/7xJhkyFrNZ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 28, 2023

Sheen, formerly the highest-paid actor on television, has been embroiled in a number of incidents, including multiple sexual assult cases, trips in rehab, public meltdowns, failed marriages, and legal issues. Notably, he was sacked from the popular CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men in 2011 after publicly insulting the show's co-creator. Despite his background, Sheen claims to have turned a new page, focusing on a more peaceful existence and raising his two youngest children, per People.

"I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about the single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys. Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 am, (to) get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then, I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine - if you can call it a routine," Sheen told the outlet.

Sheen, who has been sober for six years, recently announced plans to make a comeback in Hollywood. Despite the current incident, a source close to Sheen indicated that he is 'not stressed' and is focusing on 'working more again' to correct 'the wrongs he has made.'

