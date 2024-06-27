Charli XCX Begs Fans to Stop Shouting This ‘Disturbing’ Chant About Taylor Swift at Her Shows

Charli XCX has found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy, one that pits her fanbase against that of fellow pop star Taylor Swift. To smoothen things Charli recently took to Instagram to implore her fans to stop chanting "Taylor Swift Is Dead" at her concerts. This disturbing chant emerged as a misguided action of loyalty towards Charli, spurred by baseless rumors and internet speculation.

Hey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming “Taylor is dead!” in your concerts and events related to you. Could you do something about it? We don’t belive that’s what music should be about. @taylornation13 please take notice in that too. pic.twitter.com/pPU6wWjeXl — gui ritsu (@ritsuppy) June 23, 2024

On June 23, Charli addressed the situation. She posted a message on her Instagram Story and pleaded “Can the people who do this please stop? Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.” Her firm stance against this toxic behavior emphasizes her commitment to nurturing a positive and respectful environment around her.

Charli actually speaking up against those people screaming "Taylor is dead" 🙏🏻👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

it is literally impossible to hate her cause she is one of the most honest people in this industry. pic.twitter.com/sSwRfMhFGA — tina ⎕ (@hazyheadbigcity) June 23, 2024

According to People magazine, the chant went viral online after a fan shared a video of the same on social media, showing concertgoers in São Paulo, Brazil. In the caption, the fan requested Charli to address the issue. “Hey @charli_xcx, your Brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming ‘Taylor is dead!’ in your concerts and events related to you. Could you do something about it? We don’t believe that’s what music should be about. @taylornation13 please take notice of that too."

Charli XCX calls out fans who made “Taylor Swift is dead” chants at her show:



“can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not… pic.twitter.com/DXYGVcDRjE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2024

As per Daily Mail, the animosity appears to have been fueled by rumors that Charli’s song Sympathy Is a Knife was about her feelings of insecurity around Swift. These rumors were further solidified by the competitive nature of their recent album releases, with Charli’s critically acclaimed Brat debuting alongside Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). Despite their past collaboration on Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, where Charli opened alongside Camila Cabello, fans are now speculating about bad blood between the two artists.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

In 2019, Charli said, “I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour but as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds.” However, after facing criticism for such comments, she later remarked, “As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her. She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the Reputation tour was one of the biggest in history.”

After her performance in Brazil and Mexico, she shared a heartwarming message expressing gratitude and love for her fans. She wrote, “To all the angels I met in cdmx and São Paulo, thank you for being so kind and sweet!!! Your energy at these shows was truly unmatched and I’m so happy I got to DJ the girl, so confusing version for the first time whilst partying with you… an emotional moment for real. Seriously...I love you all forever and you're so Julia <3.”