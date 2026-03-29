Celebrity Couples Who Reconciled and Remarried After Divorce

Divorce is more common than you may think in show business. A marriage requires a lot of work, and celebrity couples are no exception. Sometimes, a couple can seem like a match made in heaven. However, only time will tell whether they can work through the hardships and make it last in the long run. There have been instances where celebrity couples tied the knot after only months of dating and filed for divorce quickly. Then they reconciled, only to split again some time later.

A relationship devoid of any hurdles is a myth. It is only human to want to pull away from a bond that once made you happy. Here are some celebrity couples who initially filed for divorce but later remarried.​

Offset and Cardi B

Offset Supports Ex-Wife Cardi B Ahead of Her New Album Release, Says They’re Not Competing: ‘I Just Want All Peace’ https://t.co/m8HA1aRCBD — People (@people) September 10, 2025

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Rappers Cardi B and Offset reportedly met in 2016 and released their first song together in January 2017. After months of speculation, the couple finally confirmed they were more than friends in October of the same year. Offset wasted no time getting down on one knee before Cardi B during a concert. It was later revealed that they had already held a secret wedding the month before.

Cardi B shocked fans when she filed for divorce in September 2020. The couple worked on their differences, and the petition was eventually withdrawn. However, the rapper submitted a second divorce petition in July 2024. The next day, she announced that she was pregnant with his third child.

It’s unclear when the two broke up for good. Cardi B eventually started dating NFL player Stefon Diggs. Offset, however, has reportedly continued to publicly criticize his former partner and the mother of his children.

​Eminem and Kim Scott

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Eminem and his ex-wife , Kim scott. Then and now pic.twitter.com/sIEDixjgGK — ☆ (@fwskiiii) March 21, 2026

Eminem was only a teenager when he met Kim, who was 13 years old. Kim ran away from home to be with the “The Real Slim Shady” singer and moved in with him and his mother. The couple married in 1995.

Eminem’s world came crashing down when Kim Scott allegedly had an affair. They separated in 2000 and divorced a year later. Eminem made efforts to make the public aware of his feelings toward his ex-wife, including releasing a song in which he fantasized about murdering her. Much to the shock of his fans, Eminem reconciled with her and remarried in January 2006. However, the marriage was built on a fragile foundation and dissolved by the end of the year.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright

Newly divorced Sean Penn and Robin Wright met in 1989 while filming “State of Grace.” They maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for almost twenty years. The couple first filed for divorce in 2007 and again in 2008. They finally called it quits in 2009.

In a conversation with More Magazine, Wright revealed, “I hit that crossroad a while ago. I know what I don’t want.” Sean Penn went on to marry two more times; however, both marriages ended in divorce.