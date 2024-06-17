Caught on Camera: The Times Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marital Tensions Made Headlines

8 Times J.Lo and Affleck's Marriage Tensions Were Caught on Camera

Bennifer's romance has had its fair share of ups and downs lately, at least if you believe what you see splashed across the internet. Videos and pics have gone viral showing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looking tense during regular couple activities like date nights, red carpet premieres, and even just getting coffee. Fans are dissecting every eye roll and whisper, wondering if there's actually trouble in paradise. Let's dive into some of those moments that have almost everyone talking.

1. Tense Date Night

On May 19th, the power couple hit the town for a date night, but things seemed tense. Paparazzi caught them mid-convo in the car, and it didn't look pretty. A TikTok sleuth even lip-read their exchange, which went something like this: "I'm pretty nice to them, I just think that that's…" Affleck reportedly said, before J.Lo chimed in, "Yeah but you don't…" Then Affleck fired back, "K. And your friends have movies together." Jennifer retorted, "No, that's not…" but Ben insisted, "Yes it is."

2. Red Carpet Drama?

Remember that tense red carpet moment at The Mother premiere? Shutterbugs were convinced they caught J.Lo and Affleck in a heated exchange. It appeared that Lopez and Affleck got into an argument on the red carpet during the premiere. But wait, a lip reader thought otherwise! Apparently, our girl was just being her usual diva self. The Ain't It Funny singer allegedly questioned Affleck at the time about if her white top was "showing too much" of her skin. After Affleck reassured her, she fussed about it again before telling him to pose properly.

3. Trouble in Paradise?

Just when we thought they were living happily ever after, a candid clip surfaced, reigniting those trouble in paradise rumors. Viral video from May 2023, Affleck looked straight-up bothered while escorting J.Lo to their ride. He played the gentleman, opening her door, but then – bam! – slammed it shut, leaving fans wondering if he'd reached his wit's end. People commented on their viral clip. One said, "The way he closed the door i know she driving him insane." Some even dubbed them as, "literally the unhappiest, most pressed husband in Hollywood."

4. Grammys Drama

People couldn't help but notice J.Lo and Affleck looking a bit tense at the Grammys. A video went viral showing them whispering intensely, with J.Lo seeming to scold Affleck and roll her eyes. He immediately sat up straight like a kid getting told off! The awkward moment was captured right before they had to present an award on camera, so they flashed big smiles. But you could tell there was some bickering going on behind the scenes. Nobody is immune to relationship drama!

5. Paparazzi Pressure

Cameras love catching Affleck looking miserable, even when he's out with his wife Lopez. One source tried to explain it, saying, "Ben and Jen are doing very well... A lot of the times we see Ben upset, it's because he just hates the paps always following him and Jen." Fair enough, the paparazzi can be annoying AF. But it's not just the paps. Bennifer has been under scrutiny for any signs of marital tension. Delving further into Affleck's perspective, the insider revealed that Affleck dislikes being included in red carpet pictures. Though he is aware that Lopez enjoys it, this occasionally causes friction between them.

6. Lopez Shares Personal Love Letters

According to reports, Affleck was caught off guard when he walked in on Lopez sharing his personal love letters. Those letters were meant for Lopez's eyes only, not to inspire an entire album! Apparently, Affleck said something like, "I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it," as per Yahoo! While Lopez may have had good intentions, sharing someone's intimate letters without permission is a big no-no.

7. Shotgun Wedding Premiere Clip

Lopez and Affleck's marriage has been the talk of the town lately. Fans are dissecting every move they make. The clip from the Shotgun Wedding premiere stirred up some gossip about marital troubles back then, too. While it's natural for couples to have occasional disagreements, it's best not to jump to conclusions. Some fans claim to have spotted Affleck looking defensive, while Lopez seemed suspicious, sipping her wine. A TikTok lip-reader even suggested Affleck said, "I didn't drink anything, okay?" considering his past struggles with alcoholism. However, it could've been a casual chat, blown out of proportion by the prying eyes of the public.

8. Lopez and Affleck's Beverly Hills Drive

In May 2023, photos and videos surfaced showing Lopez and Affleck in what looked like a heated argument. It was while they were driving in Beverly Hills. One clip showed Affleck seeming frustrated as he closed Lopez's car door firmly after she got in. Fans went wild, speculating if the newlyweds were having marital issues. One person commented, "He always looks like he's fed up and annoyed." However, moments earlier, they were all smiling and getting coffee together, as per The Daily Mail. While their public tiffs raised eyebrows, it was most likely just a couple having normal disagreements.