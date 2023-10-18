Cassidy Hutchinson Revealed Donald Trump’s 'Very Potent Fear' to Jimmy Kimmel

The former president, Donald J. Trump, fears no one it seems, except poison. His former aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, disclosed the Republican candidate's "very potent fear" to the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hutchinson is the same aide who testified last year before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell

The former White House aide opened up in an interview with Kimmel, which aired on October 4, 2023, to discuss topics surrounding her work as the assistant to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, being part of the "Trump World," Heinz Ketchup bottles, and her forthcoming memoir, Enough.

Hutchinson revealed, "So, he, Donald Trump has, I don't know if you know this or if anybody's this is I don't know if… he does have a very potent fear of being poisoned." She continued, "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles," adding, "Because he likes to hear his valet or whoever's serving him his meal, he likes to hear the pop," per The Hill.

The liberal comedian quipped, "Really? That's why? I thought his hands were so little." The host replied, "It seemed like a real ketchup bottle. It's for poisoning, huh? Do you think he's got this fear of being poisoned [by] all the ex-wives, or where did he…" Hutchinson interrupted, "Or is it Russia? I don't know..."

To which Kimmel said, "Good to know. I don't think Russia's poisoning him." Her comments came after the 55-year-old mentioned her appearance in 2022 in front of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, reported The Hill.

In her testimony, Hutchinson reported that then-president Trump threw his lunch toward the wall after then-Attorney General Bill Barr informed the 77-year-old of zero evidence to back his claims of voter fraud in 2020, reported Daily Mail. "I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate," she said.

"So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out," continued Hutchinson. While discussing the ketchup incident, the former aide expounded it was a regular for the Republican to toss his food. "Sometimes it would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more, there would be a week or so lull."

Adding, "But then there would be a bad news story. But it wasn't just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall; it was also sometimes just flipping the table." Aside from Trump, she also discussed her book, Enough, and its contents, seeing him at a rally for the first and eventually working closely with him.

Hutchinson said, "There is this notion of loyalty in Trump World," adding, "What I refer to as Trump World, which is Donald Trump and his associates or whoever is surrounding him on that given day because it fluctuates and changes." She continued, "There is a pressure to stay loyal, especially when you're in the circle of trust, and that's the position that I had." Hutchinson's new book paints the picture of the White House during Trump's administration as more lawless and haywire than the world already knows.

