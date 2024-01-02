Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, recently turned to social media to dispel speculations about her relationship with her estranged husband Offset, sending a strong message to fans amid the continued speculation. Cardi B, known for her honest and unfiltered attitude, posted on X (previously Twitter) in response to reports that she had reconciled with Offset after being sighted with him in New York.

Cardi made it clear that she was not reuniting with Offset, saying, "Shut the f–k up. Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!" She added, "Did I say — Did he say it — No!" rapper vented to her fans, stating that neither she nor Offset had verified any reconciliation. "Leave me the f–k alone," Cardi yelled, per Page Six. She went on to criticize her fan following, stating that she doesn't see anyone else "talking s-t" but her fans.

Cardi B tells fans to ‘STFU,’ threatens to delete social media amid Offset reconciliation speculation pic.twitter.com/rJA6aX7Z1V — Apex Bulletin (@ApexBulletin) December 30, 2023

This reaction was prompted by a fan who posted separate selfies with Cardi and Offset, reigniting speculations about their relationship. Despite the intense scrutiny, several fans expressed sympathy for the rapper, citing the difficulties of co-parenting two children, Kulture and Wave, with Offset. Cardi's supporters said that the couple's public appearances did not necessarily indicate a romantic reunion, but simply a commitment to their children.

"THEY HAVE CHILDREN TOGETHER, they can’t just be out of each other life because they have kids together, they co-parent,” one person commented. “They have children,” another person added. “They can’t just not see each other.” “I feel bad for her she’s clearly stressed and fans keep making it worse,” a third person said.

Cardi endured a storm of comments and speculation on social media causing her to ponder taking severe action. Cardi said she would deactivate her social media accounts to escape the constant speculation that has marked her personal life.

Fans questioned the nature of the couple's relationship following their Christmas together. Supporters, on the other hand, claimed that the couple's dedication to co-parenting should not be misinterpreted as a romantic reconciliation.

Cardi B curses out her fans for assuming she's back with Offset.



"Shut the fuck up! Did I confirm anything? I don't see nobody talking shit but my own fucking fan base.”

pic.twitter.com/Nvvo2j1OaV — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 30, 2023

According to People Magazine's sources, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been rocky from the start. The pair met in 2016, and despite repeated breakups and reconciliations, they have always maintained a united front, especially for the sake of their children. According to sources, their relationship has had its ups and downs, which haven't gone unnoticed by the public.

Cardi's candor about the difficulties in her relationship with Offset extends back to their brief separation in 2018. Despite efforts to reconcile, the couple's relationship remained turbulent, and Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, only to reunite again. However, by December 2023, the couple had called it quits for the second time. “I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said in an Instagram Live earlier this month. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

