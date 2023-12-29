Cardi B Subtly Shuts Down Rumors of Getting Back With Ex Offset After Spending Christmas Together

Cardi B is never one to stay quiet when somebody talks about her, especially amid her recent separation from her ex, Offset. After the separated couple celebrated Christmas together along with their kids, rumors began to swirl that she had taken him back. Cardi B appeared to deny the reconciliation rumors quite subtly, PageSix reported.

Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.🚨



They were both spotted at Travis Scott’s concert tonight in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/np5rQn5nHv — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) December 27, 2023

On December 27, @TheePopFeed posted a widely shared tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming, “Cardi B has officially taken Offset back after 12 days.” A fan then replied with a popular meme GIF featuring Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, saying to co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.” Fans with keen eyes saw that the WAP rapper reacted by liking the video, almost proving the original tweet was false.

When Cardi and Offset unfollowed one another on social media earlier this month, rumors of a separation initially surfaced. Days later, the Be Careful rapper announced their breakup. Rumors surfaced at the time that the Walk It Talk It performer was cheating on his wife with another rapper, Chrisean Rock, but he refuted them.

Cardi and the 32-year-old Migos member celebrated Christmas together. They shared footage of their kids unwrapping gifts on social media, leading many of their fans to think that their marriage was back on track.

@TheePopFeed wasn't the only one speculating on their reconciliation. Many of their fans speculated on Instagram too. “Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently, I was wrong,” one person tweeted. “lol they fooled everyone,” a second person added. “Was all this break-up thing a lie?” another asked.

But many defended the rapper, slamming people for spreading rumors about what can be perceived as adult co-parenting. “They don’t expect ppl who have kids together to co-parent,” one fan replied under @TheePopFeed's tweet. “Could she not have gone for herself and Wave,” another supporter slammed the rumor machine.

Co-‘ is Co-Parenting. just so y'all know. Cardi B and Offset are not together. pic.twitter.com/HuqmcHGZdC — RAP LEGEND .🫧♥️✨ (@queen_fan0) December 27, 2023

“Yall be going hard on Cardi. Like this some dude she just messing around with. This is her husband her kid's father,” another fan explained to the others. “Let them deal with their MARRIAGE I know a lot of y’all don’t know how that goes but folks go through s–t but don’t mean a united front won’t happen for them kids!”

Several Instagram users also observed that the couple most likely got together for the holidays to support their young kids. “Glad they can handle co-parenting without making any scandal. Happy for their children,” one fan gushed. “They ain’t back together just co-parenting for Kulture Respect that,” a second person wrote.

After the breakup, Cardi B is looking forward to moving on. The rapper acknowledged in an Instagram Live that she did not know if the rumors of infidelity were genuine, but wanted to move on in 2024. “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited,” she said.

