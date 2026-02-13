Cardi B Slams ICE, Invokes Epstein Files As DHS Digs Up Her Past

Cardi B has never shied away from publicly criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration. This time, the rapper has called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and warned them against attacking her fans in any way.

According to TMZ, during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour in California, Cardi lashed out at immigration enforcement agents. The report stated that during the concert, she climbed on a raised platform while singing La Cucaracha. The rapper then asked the crowd whether any Guatemalans or Mexicans were in attendance.

Immediately after, Cardi B slammed federal immigration agents and said that if they decide to show up, she and her fans won’t hesitate to retaliate. The warning resulted in a chorus of cheers from her fans. She also mentioned that she has “got some bear mace in the back!”

“They ain’t taking my fans,” she reiterated.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not take kindly to the Bodak Yellow artist’s remarks. Sharing TMZ’s report, the department wrote on X, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

The DHS took a swipe at the rapper, referring to her past when she worked as an exotic dancer. As per the BBC, a video had surfaced on the internet in which Cardi B stated that she used to drug and rob men who wanted to get intimate with her. She clarified that she was not proud of her actions, noting that she made those choices in order to to survive.

“I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world,” the WAP artist had said.

The rapper replied to DHS’ post on X, mentioning the Jeffrey Epstein files. She wrote, “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls.. Why y’all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

Trump and his administration have have faced heavy public backlash regarding the delay in the release of the Epstein files.

Pam Bondi, “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime” Ted Lieu, “You just lied under oath. There is ample evidence in the Epstein files” Pam Bondi, “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime” Ted Lieu, “You just lied under oath, and this is on video tape” Ted… pic.twitter.com/v2Feci6P4u — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 11, 2026

The Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of information related to the Epstein case in late January. The files include the names of several politicians, celebrities and public figures.

The president’s name was mentioned more than 5,300 times in the files, according to the New York Times. However, he has denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi also faced accusations of perjury during a hearing related to the case.