‘Resign or Be Fired’: Bondi Ripped Apart by Conservative Over Hearing Fiasco

Conservative talk radio host and blogger Erick Erickson asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign or be removed after her testimony on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee. This added to the criticism from some on the right regarding the Justice Department’s handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Erickson wrote on his Substack that Bondi’s appearance felt like a self-inflicted disaster. He compared it to the 1788 “Battle of Karánsabas,” where Austrian troops mistakenly fought each other. “The Battle of Karánsabas would go down in history as the world’s worst friendly fire incident,” Erickson stated, adding that leaders at the time “could at least thank God that Pam Bondi had yet been born.”

In another post on X, Erickson argued Bondi should “be fired or resign” after she answered a question about prosecutions linked to Epstein by discussing the stock market and the economy, according to Mediaite.

Bondi testified on February 11 during an oversight hearing that focused partly on the administration’s release of millions of pages of Epstein-related documents. The extensive redactions kept key names hidden and exposed victim-identifying information in some cases. The Justice Department claimed it tried to protect victims while meeting transparency law requirements, and Bondi stated the department would correct any errors.

During questioning from both Republicans and Democrats, Bondi acknowledged ongoing efforts regarding the Epstein material and mentioned that “pending investigations” existed, according to CBS News’ live coverage. In the same hearing, CBS reported that Bondi told lawmakers the department would remove any information that should not have been revealed about victims and would review redactions that improperly shielded identities. “If any man’s name was redacted that should not have been, we will of course unredact it,” Bondi stated, according to CBS News.

Bondi: “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime” Lieu: “I believe you just lied under oath.” Bondi: “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime” Lieu: “I’m showing you evidence.” I think Pam Bondi’s “career” has just come to an end today. pic.twitter.com/tkIiu3mQVB — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 11, 2026

Erickson contended that Bondi raised expectations early in her tenure by claiming she had important new information about Epstein’s network but then failed to deliver major developments. In his Substack post, he mentioned that Bondi invited “pro-Trump social media gadflies” to the White House after she told Fox News she had a list of Epstein clients on her desk, but he noted that the briefing materials included information that “had long been public.”

CBS News reported that the hearing featured heated exchanges over redactions, the department’s handling of survivor information, and whether the administration sought additional prosecutions related to Epstein’s associates. Democratic members accused the department of concealing certain identities, while some Republicans praised the administration’s approach to the Justice Department’s priorities.

Erickson’s criticism centered on an exchange where Bondi defended the administration’s disclosures while discussing the economy. Mediaite reported that Bondi mentioned Democrats had not pressed the previous attorney general about Epstein and claimed the issue gained attention as the stock market reached milestones. Erickson believed Bondi’s response justified her removal and warned that Republicans could face political consequences if the issue persists.

Bondi also faced criticism from Democrats regarding whether the Justice Department has interviewed or confronted senior officials mentioned in the released material. However, she did not answer specific questions in several instances. The same coverage noted one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky, criticized Bondi for the department’s handling of victim names, stating that publishing survivor identities was a serious failure.

Erickson’s Substack post concluded that Bondi’s approach caused political damage for the administration and turmoil within law enforcement agencies tasked with reviewing and releasing the Epstein documents.