Cardi B Quashes Claims of Requiring $3M in 65 Days or Facing Foreclosure on $7M Atlanta Mansion

Cardi B recently shocked fans by sharing two significant life updates in quick succession. The I Like It hitmaker disclosed that she is expecting her third child. The news came just one day after filing for divorce from her husband, Offset. The Grammy winner shared the joyous news through an Instagram post. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” she penned an emotional note. She also shut down unfounded reports that she was in danger of losing her 22,000-square-foot, $7 million Atlanta mansion to foreclosure amid marital woes.

Cardi B shuts down rumors about her Atlanta mansion going into foreclosure pic.twitter.com/kIGmqepmgz — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) July 29, 2024

In a now-deleted tweet, Icy Scoop News wrote on X that the famed rapper must secure the luxurious property by paying $3 million worth of mortgage in the next two months. The rapper hit back and wrote, "Lmao! You bum b-tches wish… I and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million, now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it…and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad."

LMAOOO You bum btches wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad https://t.co/U0AYQjSI4D — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 29, 2024

According to The US Sun, public records from the previous five years indicate that the former couple had taken out large mortgages totaling $11 million on their residences in New Jersey and Atlanta. Only in October of last year was one of the loans, totaling $3 million, authorized. However, the mortgage was only for a year, and the debt must be paid back in 2 months, by October 4, 2024. Zillow values the pad at $6.5 million, despite Cardi claiming it to be $7 million.

The ex-couple also borrowed an additional $3.575 million from Wells Fargo to buy the property. In September 2021, they paid $5.85 million for an opulent nine-bed, nine-bath home in Tenafly, New Jersey, which they currently own and is valued at $6.1 million. That was promptly burdened with a $4,387,500 mortgage from First Horizon Bank, a different Tennessee lender. Still, as per Complex, Cardi recently assured, "I made a lot of money. I feel like I actually passed almost doing $88 million. I make a lot of money."

GOOD MORNING…..Go get

the moneeeyyyyyyyy 🌤️💸🏡 pic.twitter.com/4pHig0QRyz — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 30, 2024

The Drip rapper showed off her New Jersey property worth $5.85 million in a video posted on X to silence the rumors. “Good morning from my second home!” she said in the clip. “It’s about to be 6:00 am,” she continued, as she walked onto her balcony and flaunted her vast backyard, which has a pool and a playground set worth $20,000. “Go get the money! Hey listen, go get the f-king money, okay?” she said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett

Cardi further explained on X spaces, “If I wanna sell that house today, me and Offset could sell that shit in the blink of an eye...But we don’t want to sell our house.” She added, "I close my eyes and I can make money. I might just drop $200,000 on a f-cking necklace because I can b-tch.”