Kourtney Kardashian Shared a Peek of Her Massive Backyard and Pool at Her $9M Los Angeles Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a sneak peek of the breathtaking and tranquil backyard featuring a spacious pool at her luxurious $9 million Los Angeles residence, delighting her fans. The Kardashian sister took to her Instagram story to reveal to her extensive fan base the picturesque sight that greets her each morning, thus providing her millions of followers, a tiny glimpse of her daily life.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

"There's no place like home," she captioned the first photo as the Hulu star proudly displayed her exquisite patio adorned with an abundance of furniture and flourishing plants, captivating her audience with its stunning allure. In the subsequent picture, the mother of three showcased additional sections of her patio on a radiant and sunny day in California.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

In addition, she provided a glimpse of her backyard, highlighted by an in-ground pool accompanied by two chairs for people to relish the stunning scenery. Although the subsequent photo which has since been deleted, depicted a close-up shot of her vibrant blue swimming pool, it duly captured the graceful flight of a bird across the sky, as per The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Earlier this month, the renowned Hulu star treated her followers to an Instagram story where she unveiled the serene view seen from her calm living room. In the captured photograph, Kourtney elegantly posed in the room, framing the captivating scenery before her. To her right, a spacious beige couch with three thoughtfully arranged pillows adorned the space. On the left side, a low coffee table stood, its corners stacked with piles of books.

At the opposite end of the room, one of Kourtney's three dogs perched atop two cozy dog beds, seemingly enjoying the view outside. As per The U.S. Sun, in close proximity to her adorable pup, a collection of stools could be found, with one featuring a plush green cushion on top.

The far wall boasted expansive glass panels, comprising transparent double doors and towering windows that nearly reached the ceiling. Through the transparent windows, the yard of the former Keeping Up With Kardashians star unfolded, basking in the radiant sunlight. Lush green grass stretched beneath the sun's rays, complemented by scattered trees adorning the landscape.

After accompanying her husband Travis Barker on his rock band Blink-182's tour, Kourtney finally returned home. Expressing her sentiments on Instagram, the Hulu star shared how much she longed for her children during her time away. The snapshot captured their enjoyable time at Coachella, which took place in April. Kourtney also penned a heartfelt tribute to her beloved children, evoking deep emotions. "Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days. Finally, get to squeeze them tomorrow!"