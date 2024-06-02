Rob Kardashian Took Out $5M Mortgage on Kris Jenner’s Old House Where He Lives With Daughter Dream

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 29, 2023. It has since been updated.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on for a decade, and people can say that they've grown up watching the Kardashians, many forming unhealthy parasocial relationships with at least one of the famous family members. Viewers would be surprised to know that the first house where Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filmed is still in the family! Kris Jenner's son, Rob Kardashian is a permanent resident of the house, and he lives there with his daughter, Dream. The asset was given to the former reality star by momager Kris Jenner herself.

The matriarch gave Rob her old seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California, which is assessed to be worth $7.2 million. Kris resided in the house with her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner. According to The US Sun, the property was bought in 2010 for $4 million and was then transferred to Lester Knipsel in 2015, who manages all of the Kardashians' finances. A few years later, it was reported that Kris gave the said property to her son Rob.

Reports obtained by the news outlet show that a mortgage was taken on the house on June 24, 2019, with JP Morgan Chase Bank. The mortgage is valued at $5.25 million dollars, plus interest. The house is presently worth $7.2 million and spans 8,860 sqft, and the mortgage documents indicate that the "borrower has promised to pay this debt in regular Periodic Payments and to pay the debt in full not later than July 1, 2049."

It appears that fans are not the only ones nostalgic about the gorgeous house. Kim Kardashian also went down memory lane while giving a surprise tour of the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians House in 2020. "So, I just got to my brother's house and God, the nostalgia here is insane. Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?" she asked the viewers as she panned her camera to give a perfect view of the kitchen while recalling the incidents that happened in that same space. Later, Kris joined the fun at her old digs. “How does it feel to be back in your house?” Kim asked the momager, to which Kris replied, "I'm so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy."

According to The US Sun, Rob is living alone at the property in Hidden Hills with his daughter Dream who he shares with his ex, Angela Renee White, better known as Blac Chyna. She is a Woodland Hills resident and reportedly took a huge mortgage of $2.6 Million for her sprawling Los Angeles Mansion. The reality star, who lost a lawsuit against the Kardashians, admitted to being "broke" in an interview. The document, seen by The US Sun, lists the lender as Hometown Equity Mortgage, LLC, and was signed by Angela Renee White dated February 27, 2023, the Daily Express reported.

Recently, Angela shared that her once resentful and argumentative relationship with Rob Kardashian is much smoother now, as they share custody of 6-year-old Dream. She added that there's no bad blood with the Kardashian family as a whole. Chyna had blamed the Kardashian-Jenners for purposefully canceling a second season of her and Rob’s former E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. After a 10-day trial in Los Angeles, a jury issued a judgment in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners, saying they did not defame Chyna or wrongfully meddle with her contract for a second season.