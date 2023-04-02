Blac Chyna Responds to Fans' Concerns Over Khloé Kardashian's Role in Raising Daughter Dream

Angela White, who's best known, to this point, as Blac Chyna is turning over a new leaf to set a good example for her little ones, and it's obvious the changes are way more than just cosmetic. Angela joined TMZ Live on Wednesday and filed them in on how and why she decided to re-brand from her ex-stripper/reality TV and OnlyFans star persona to instead focus on motherhood, music, and new business ventures.

During this recent on-air interview with TMZ, Chyna revealed that sometimes Rob Kardashian's big sis, Khloé Kardashian might watch Dream whenever she's not in Chyna's care. Chyna got candid with host Harvey Levin, 72, about her relationship with the Kardashians and co-parenting with Rob, and she only had positive things to say.

Harvey delved into her rocky relationship with Rob, asking her about the custody situation with her ex. Angela says even her once bitter and litigious relationship with Rob Kardashian is much smoother now, as they happily share custody of 6-year-old Dream. She added that there's no bad blood with the Kardashian clan as a whole. “Honestly, it’s never been any bad blood or anything negative against them,” she said. “At the end of the day, you have to forgive and forget.” Chyna went on to clarify that she and Rob share “50/50 custody” of Dream, before mentioning the fact that Khloé tends to look after the little girl a lot of the time.

“We share 50/50 custody,” she said. “I cannot control if Khloé is watching Dream at Rob’s house. That’s when he has his daughter. But I will tell you this. When she's [Dream] at home with mommy [Chyna] I'm 100% present there," she admitted with a smile.

Fans took to an online forum on Reddit to share their thoughts on Chyna's interview. Many of the opinions were in favor of Chyna; however, some called her out for being disingenuous about her relationship with the Kardashians.

"Didn’t she sue them? I mean, it’s all good if she wants to grow and evolve, and the Kardashians are not saints by any means, but let’s not pretend there’s never been bad blood," one fan ranted. Another added, "'It's never been any bad blood' ummm that's a nice way to gloss over a whole a** lawsuit lol."

If you missed it, Chyna accused the Kardashian-Jenners of purposefully axing a second season of her and Rob’s former E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. After a 10-day trial in Los Angeles, a jury issued a verdict in favor of the KarJenners, saying they did not defame Chyna or wrongfully interfere with her contract for a second season.

In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that later showed how the family was coping during the trial, Khloé actually called Chyna out for suing her while Dream was quite literally at her house.