“Can Trump Go Any Lower?” – Donald Trump’s Bizarre Fundraising Email Sparks ‘Scam’ Accusations

Over the years, President Donald Trump has said and done numerous unusual things that have raised eyebrows. But this time, he has surpassed all his previous antics. What appeared to be a simple fundraising email quickly turned out to be an attempt to send the most dramatic and unusual fundraising email to his MAGA supporters.

A user on X shared a post, stating that the POTUS had sent an email to his supporters, titled “I’m alone and in the dark.” The email was dated January 12, 2026, and described an overdramatic scene of him sitting “alone” in the war room, fighting for the well-being of the American citizens.

Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s “alone and in the dark” and he’s writing the message from a “dying laptop.” The only way to help him is to donate your money to him. Disgusting grift. Very weird! pic.twitter.com/mI6Z4k5iMz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 13, 2026

To make the message sound all the more compelling, he claimed to be sending it from a “dying laptop.” The message urged readers to donate money to the program within 72 hours. The message warned,

“If we don’t crush my first mid-month deadline of the year, the radical Left flips the House and Senate in 2026 and finishes what they started: Open borders forever. Your guns confiscated. Your kids brainwashed.”

The email continued, warning that the worst outcomes would follow, as their “favorite President (ME!)” would be impeached. The message itself began with “Some people are saying: This is SAD!” which might be very true in this case.

The email has sparked outrage on social media. An X user tweeted, “Can trump go any lower? yes yes he can.” Another user asked, “How f—— ret—– are you? Seriously?” While another netizen sarcastically asked, “I’m curious ….which intern wrote this !!??”

What, did he not pay the power bill? — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇦 ProperGander (@BamaStephen) January 13, 2026

Social media users labeled him as a “poor multibillionaire” and a “scammer.” This fundraising was made more absurd by the fact that it compelled recipients to send $47 within the next 30 minutes. In exchange, he would send them his “limited-edition 2026 Trump Calendar.”

He took a dig at the woke culture, calling it a “virus” that has infiltrated his country, but he fears that the end is near…unless MAGA donates for the welfare of America. Moreover, as per Atlanta Black Star, financial experts claim this scheme has generated more than “$1 billion in profits.”

The upcoming month is immensely crucial for Donald Trump, as he previously told Reuters about his growing concern about the 2026 midterm election. He discussed how there are times when one can’t “convince” a voter to vote for them. He added,

“You have to just do what’s right. And then a lot of the things I did were not really politically popular. They turned out to be when it worked out so well.”

But the interview quickly blew up in his face when he was boasting about his achievements and claimed he was not conducting elections. After all, he had expressed his frustration with losing control in the US House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms.