Can Mariah Carey Not Stand Celebrities Who Are More Popular Than Her?

Mariah Carey isn’t just known for her high-pitched voice. She has also been involved in several long-running feuds, some spanning years. Carey notably had a difficult working relationship with Nicki Minaj when they appeared on American Idol during its 2013 season.

Carey described going to work as “being in hell every day with Satan.” She also admitted she did not enjoy the talent show, calling it a “nice, dangling monetary moment.” Their feud frequently played out publicly, including on the social media platform X.

Carey had earlier criticized Minaj’s headwear and referenced her knowledge of Mean Girls. In response, Minaj posted insults, suggesting Carey was jealous of being overshadowed.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Minaj saying, “Say one more disrespectful thing to me… off with your head! I’m not [expletive] putting up with your [expletive] highness over there.” Carey responded, “Do I have a three-year-old sitting around me?”

mariah carey on jessica simpson and christina aguilera being compared to her pic.twitter.com/F801DDenGF — ୨୧ (@zkdculture) January 24, 2026

Another well-known feud involved Jennifer Lopez. When asked about Lopez in an interview, Carey famously replied, “I don’t know her,” despite Lopez being at the peak of her career at the time. Years later, Lopez was seen appearing disengaged during Carey’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards, though she later clarified she had watched most of it and that the performance was lengthy.

Carey’s feud with Eminem escalated after she released the song “Obsessed,” which he answered with a diss track.

She also took issue with comparisons to Christina Aguilera and reportedly made dismissive remarks about her at a party. Aguilera later responded, saying Carey may have been going through a difficult period and could have been heavily medicated.

mariah carey making an entire song about eminem being obsessed with her pic.twitter.com/9MMMKWQ9dY https://t.co/X2n20xl1fs — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) May 27, 2024

Carey, however, placed blame on Aguilera. She has also been linked to tensions with other public figures, including Demi Lovato, whom she once appeared to dismiss, and Ryan Seacrest, who questioned her about lip-syncing.

Carey has also faced criticism over allegations of appearing intoxicated on stage. Politically, she has expressed support for Bill Clinton and opposition to Donald Trump, at times publicly criticizing the latter.