Calls Mount for Netizens to Delete LinkedIn Accounts After Company Deletes Pro-ICE Post

Netizens are calling for a boycott of LinkedIn, and some have even left the site, after the website deleted a company’s post supporting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid its various operations and the nationwide anti-ICE protests.

State Freedom Caucus Network shared a post praising ICE and President Donald Trump for arresting and detaining violent illegal criminal aliens, many of whom have prior criminal convictions. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has regularly featured the “worst of the worst,” who have rap sheets including crimes ranging from assault and battery to crimes against women and children, on her X page.

After criticizing former President Joe Biden for allegedly allowing over 10 million illegal aliens to enter the country, SFCN explained why it stands with the Trump administration, ICE, and Customs and Border Protection.

“Every state must ensure collaboration with ICE and CBP to remove [illegals],” SFCN wrote. “Our caucuses are on the frontlines leading their states to support [Trump’s] mission to keep Americans safe.”

Sorry LinkedIn, you screwed up. And you only corrected the “error” once @libsoftiktok exposed you. We deleted our account and we’re not coming back. https://t.co/DetVSDEPwl pic.twitter.com/7hQ4OWopEs — Andy Roth (@andyroth) January 29, 2026

LinkedIn then removed the post, citing it as “hateful speech” and a violation of its policies. However, LinkedIn spokeswoman Leonna Spilman told The Federalist that the post was removed “in error” and the company “quickly corrected” the mistake.

SFCN President Andy Roth criticized LinkedIn when he spoke with The Federalist, saying that the company “just proved once again that their woke censorship machine is still running full throttle.”

“Our states will keep fighting to expose leftist tech corporations like LinkedIn for who they are, so that they respect freedom, not play hall monitor for the left,” Roth said.

Various X users have pledged to delete their accounts, with some even sharing pictures confirming that they’ve already done so. Others began sharing a #BoycottLinkedIn hashtag. A Libs of TikTok post encouraging followers to delete their accounts had nearly 850,000 views as of Friday morning.

When LinkedIn asked for the reason why they were closing their accounts, one user replied, “Because you are censoring conservative speech.”

Done! Censoring conservatives is not an option for me! pic.twitter.com/lbUCdWYvSP — Lorraine Marie (@LorraineMarie71) January 29, 2026

“Giving thanks to a president upholding the law is hate speech?” read one X post. “We really are in trouble!”

Some argued that LinkedIn potentially deleted the post because it mentioned illegal aliens committing crimes against children. LinkedIn says it prohibits the use of “racial, religious, or other slurs that incite or promote hatred, or any other content intended to create division.” Although the post used a word that LinkedIn may have automatically flagged, the term in question is widely considered acceptable — including by the National Institutes of Health, a government entity — because it refers to an actual medical disorder.

The LinkedIn–SFCN incident comes as other social media posts referencing Trump, ICE, DHS, and immigration have sparked numerous controversies. Police arrested a West Virginia librarian for a post seemingly encouraging and recruiting others to assassinate Trump. A Chicago elementary school teacher was placed on administrative leave after writing “GO ICE” on Facebook. Multiple nurses and medical professionals have been disciplined — or even fired — for posts discussing how they would refuse to treat ICE agents and Trump supporters.

Founded in 2002, LinkedIn boasts that it has 1 million users in over 200 countries and regions as of January 2026.