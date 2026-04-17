News

California ‘Pasta Bandit’ Arrested For Swapping LEGO Sets For Noodles In $34K Scheme

Published on: April 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM ET

Police say pasta-filled LEGO scam spanned multiple states before suspect’s arrest

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Irvine, California man arrested for stealing LEGO sets by replacing the building bricks with pasta.
California man arrested for LEGO stealing spree across multiple states - allegedly replaced the building blocks with pasta in the box. (Image Source: Irvine Police Department)

A Southern California man’s alleged “brick” scheme has landed him in jail after police say he carried out an unusual scam involving pasta-filled LEGO boxes.

According to police, he would buy boxed LEGO sets, remove valuable minifigures and key pieces, then replace them with dried “durum wheat semolina pasta” before returning the boxes for refunds.

The Irvine Police Department released video on social media showing the takedown of what they dubbed a “LEGO crime spree,” along with details peppered with pasta-themed jokes. Describing it as a “pasta-tively terrible plan,” officers allege Augustine purchased the popular building brick sets from Target stores at least 70 times, removing valuable minifigures and components before returning the boxes. The surveillance footage shows him shopping for the sets, followed by body camera video capturing his arrest Tuesday.

Footage released by police shows Augustine purchasing the building brick sets, along with body camera video capturing the arrest. Images shared by investigators also display bags of Goya pasta believed to have been used in the swaps, along with recovered items, including figures from Star Wars sets. 

In a social media post filled with pasta-themed wordplay, the department called the scheme a “bad build” that ultimately “didn’t hold together.” Officers added they “snapped into action” before making the arrest.

The suspicious pattern was flagged by Target, prompting detectives to launch a probe. Surveillance efforts eventually led authorities to identify Augustine as the alleged mastermind behind what they described as a “LEGO crime spree.”

“One of the cases that occurred here in Orange County, they shared that they opened the box and instead of building bricks, they found bags of dry pasta,” Officer Ziggy Azarcon said, according to a CBS News report.

Authorities explained the dried pasta helped mimic the sound of building bricks when shaken. Investigators say Augustine obtained refunds at Target stores in Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Westminster, as well as at locations in other states. “These were definitely sets that were consistent with what he was purchasing and then returning,” Azarcon added. “These were Star Wars sets and Marvel sets, which have a very high value on the secondary market.”

According to Irvine police, Augustine is also connected to numerous similar cases spanning Texas, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Florida. The California LEGO accused thief

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *