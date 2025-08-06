California Mom Spends $7.8K on Tummy Tuck and BBL in Mexico—And the Results are Unbelievable!

Maleny, a 32-year-old mother of two from California, was not exactly uncomfortable in her body but wanted to get rid of the fat that had accumulated from birthing two children. Talking to PEOPLE, she said, “I tried losing weight by going to the gym and being consistent. I lost over 20 pounds, but you could still see the mommy pouch.”

She further added, “I was no longer happy with myself. Some would say you can’t blame it on the kids anymore — my oldest is 11, it’s already been 10 years — but the skin stretches and your body goes through a lot. I tried the ‘healthy’ way and it didn’t work. So I explored other options.”

Mom Went to Mexico for Tummy Tuck and BBL to Avoid Prices Equaling a ‘Down Payment to a House’: See Her Results (Exclusive) https://t.co/uaP5PS1iYe — People (@people) August 5, 2025

By other options she meant surgical procedures to change her body as she wished. Accordingly, when Maleny researched prices for a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift in her local area and Miami, the quotes were astounding: $22,000 in California and $33,000 in Miami. She immediately dismissed these as unaffordable, equating them to a down payment on a house.

This led her to consider medical tourism as an alternative. She had a friend who had undergone surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, and her impressive results made Maleny consider the same option. The mother of two connected with Bella Bodiez’s clinic and had a consultation in October 2024, eventually scheduling her surgery for April at the Mexican facility.

Her procedure was comprehensive, including an extended tummy tuck, Lipo 360 (liposuction all around the back), arm liposuction, lipo on inner thighs, fat transfer to the glutes for a Brazilian butt lift, and muscle repair associated with the tummy tuck. The total cost, covering surgery, garments, vitamin IV, lymphatic massage, some pre- and post-op medical services, and overnight stay accommodations, totaled about $7,800.

Additionally, the recovery facility stay for a week was $1,000. Her husband accompanied her for the first night but returned home afterward. Remarkably, the clinic personalized her experience by playing Bad Bunny during her surgery at her request.

Maleny spent a week on her own in Tijuana recovering, describing the discomfort as mild except for moments such as coughing or sneezing, which caused sharp pain due to muscle repair. However, she did not find the pain unmanageable.

More than three months later, while she still has some lingering swelling, the results have impressed her. She also mentioned that support from her family and social media followers helped her navigate the mental challenges post-surgery. She describes the experience as empowering and life-changing, stating she now can’t stop looking at herself in the mirror, feeling like a “whole new person with a whole new body”.

She has openly shared her surgical journey on TikTok, where she was initially nervous about public reaction. To her surprise, she received overwhelming support and positivity from her online community.

Many followers asked insightful questions, and the welcoming atmosphere made Maleny think that perhaps more transparency about plastic surgery could help to reduce stigma and empower others, especially mothers, to make choices that make them happy. She emphasized that she wished to help others feel less judged and more understood regarding such decisions.

Acknowledging the risks of medical tourism, Maleny asserts that “anything can happen anywhere,” indicating her comfort with the decision after thorough research. She mentions that despite the known dangers, she found a safe and affordable alternative to expensive U.S. procedures.