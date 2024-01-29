Caitlyn Jenner Set to Make Guest Appearance on Son Brandon Jenner's Upcoming Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner will be seen on the television program At Home with The Jenners, with her son Brandon Jenner, and his wife Cayley Stoker. As per The US Sun, when asked about which member of his well-known family would be in their next show, Brandon responded, "Caitlyn, for sure." However, Caitlyn's other family members—the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner—will not appear in the show. Brandon added, "We haven't asked, this has just been our thing for now."

With their new culinary series, At Home with the Jenners, which will feature farm-to-table meals on the streaming network UnchainedTV, Brandon and his spouse are implementing the lessons they've learned from living a plant-based diet. While talking about his show, Brandon revealed to People, "I feel better, I feel lighter, and I have more energy. I don’t get weighed down by meals anymore." In the cooking series, the duo—who were married in January 2020 and had twin sons in the same year—will also throw some light on parenting. Interestingly their 8-year-old daughter Eva James (whom they co-parent with Brandon's ex-wife Leah James) and their 3-year-old twins Bo and Sam will also make an appearance. Cayley further said, "The kids are often in the kitchen with us, and they live to weigh in on what is being made. As any parent with young kids knows well, they’re opinionated. I find that making them a part of it all inspires them to try more new foods. Most of the time they’re surprised with how much they do like it. They love to go collect eggs from the chickens."

During the promotion of his new show, Brandon disclosed to Us Weekly that he and Caitlyn are "very close" and now have a great relationship. He said, "I talk to my dad almost every day. We have a lot of things in common. ... We're both pilots, so we share a hanger, and we're up there at least a couple times a week working on planes and flying and stuff. So, we're very good friends and we have a great relationship, definitely better than it's ever been, or just more close than it's ever been, which is nice."

Caitlyn and his former spouse Linda Thompson are the parents of Brandon and his younger brother, Brody Jenner. Speaking out in the past, Brandon revealed that his father didn't spend much time with him growing up and that his relationship with Caitlyn was tense, particularly after her 1991 marriage to Kris Jenner.

Brandon spoke candidly in the book To Me, He Was Just Dad, which collected writings from famous parents' kids, on how their family dynamic drastically altered when Caitlyn married Kris. As reported by Page Six, Brandon wrote at the time, "I didn't see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages eight and twenty-five. Sadly the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding. They were stage photo ops for 'family' Christmas cards."

He also added, "After Dad met and married Kris, the family became a business. I stayed away for most of my teenage years. I didn't want to be a part of their dynamic." He went on, saying Caitlyn "felt like" she wasn't "treated well," adding, "I know now, though, that Dad was pretty unhappy in that house." Two years before Caitlyn's transgender announcement, in 2013, she and Kris, who shared children Kendall and Kylie, announced their separation. Brandon expressed he wanted her to undergo this transition sooner, "not only because I think she would have been happier but because I think we could have built a stronger relationship earlier."