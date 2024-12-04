Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Was In 'YMCA' Music Video, The Unlikely Theme Song of Trump: "So Much..."

President-elect Donald Trump turned the disco anthem Y.M.C.A. into a signature feature of his rallies during his previous two presidential campaigns. In 2020, he famously ended events by grooving to the Village People’s 1978 hit, pumping his fists to the beat—a move that quickly gained traction. Decades after its release, the song saw a resurgence, with Google search interest soaring and athletes copying Trump’s dance moves during celebrations on the field. Amid the ongoing craze, Caitlyn Jenner recently took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and revealed that she appeared in the original Y.M.C.A. music video.

Donald Trump at the Grappone Convention Center on January 19, 2024, in Concord. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

Taking to her X account, she shared a video clip and wrote, "Since the @realDonaldTrump YMCA dance is trending and taken the world by storm…did you guys know I was in the original YMCA music video?! Check it out! So much fun!" Several social media users took to the comment section to share their views about the video clip as one X user wrote, "That was so fun! You have always been a gifted, skilled athlete! A beautiful man and a lovely woman. Thanks for being an outspoken Republican." Another person wrote, "No way! Haha 😆 that’s awesome."

Since the @realDonaldTrump YMCA dance is trending and taken the world by storm…did you guys know I was in the original YMCA music video?!

Check it out! So much fun! pic.twitter.com/29EzcE46bg — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 27, 2024

A third X user chimed in and said, "I had no idea this even existed. Here, I thought music videos didn't happen until the 80s on MTV! Pretty cool." A fourth person commented, "That is badass. I’ve never seen this. It’s exactly how my imagination of the YMCA was when I was little except for the nude parts lol. We had slumber parties there and played gymnastics all night. Great stuff." In response to various comments, Jenner also shared that Valerie Perrine was her girlfriend in the iconic Y.M.C.A. music video. More than four decades after its release, the song has soared back to the top of the charts, sparked by Trump’s rally performances.

I had no idea this even existed. Here, I thought music videos didn't happen until the 80s on MTV! Pretty cool 😎 — Dan Loftis (@DanLoftis2) November 27, 2024

Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, has also made the unexpected decision to join the crowd of individuals attempting to mimic her grandfather's famous Y.M.C.A. dance moves. Posting a video of herself and a friend dancing to the Village People's iconic disco tune, the TikTok star made the same lighthearted gestures her grandfather often employed at his campaign rallies. Kai and the other girl danced while making the thumbs-up, pointing to the sides, and imitating a golf swing—moves that have come to define Trump's public image. As reported by Page Six, Kai's TikTok video has gone viral since it was posted, rapidly accumulating millions of views, likes, and comments.

That is badass. I’ve never seen this. It’s exactly how my imagination of the YMCA was when I was little except the nude parts lol. We had slumber parties there and played gymnastics all night. Great stuff — Wendy (@reallywendy) November 28, 2024

In July, Kai, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, made her public debut when she spoke at the 2024 RNC. She became viral once more earlier this month after being pictured with Elon Musk and his son. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s signature dance moves were in the spotlight once more in October, when he entertained a crowd during a Pennsylvania town hall, playing several songs for nearly an hour, as reported by TMZ. In a 2022 interview, he explained his fondness for Y.M.C.A., saying that it gets people energized and moving.