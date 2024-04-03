Caitlyn Jenner Expresses Her Dismay By Accusing President Biden of ‘Trying To Destroy Religion'

President Joe Biden has come under fire from Caitlyn Jenner for scheduling Easter on the same day as a well-known transgender festival. The 74-year-old TV personality recently appeared on Fox News and she went on to provide evidence in the form of a previously refuted Easter egg narrative.

As reported by Radar Online, Jenner claimed she is 'fine' with the Transgender Day of Visibility, even though she felt President Biden ought to have 'just said nothing' about it since it fell on Easter.

Jenner told the new anchor John Roberts, "First of all, the Transgender Day of Visibility is fine. I have used it in the past. It’s fine. Trans people are okay. My number one problem with this whole thing is this proclamation. President Biden never should have done it. To be honest with you, if he just said nothing, it would’ve been fine. But I firmly believe that the left, they constantly look at the media and how they can manipulate things, and it’s a shame."

Using the falsified Easter egg myth as evidence, Jenner went on to claim that President Biden was 'trying to destroy religion' despite the narrative having previously been refuted many times. It should be emphasized that Jenner was referring to the allegation that, at this year's traditional White House Easter Egg Roll, the Biden Administration had ordered that all religious symbols be taken out of the Easter eggs.

Jenner further added, "This is really about, again, the Democrats, the left destroying the family structure, destroying religion. I mean, look what they– you know, took the religious symbols off the Easter eggs in the White House Easter egg hunt. It’s just all about trying to destroy religion, and what do they want? They want the religion to be government."

As per the outlet, easter eggs were prohibited from 'containing any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements,' as was true in the past, however, the American Egg Board subsequently stated that this had been the case for the previous eight presidential administrations and 45 years.

are you really that dumb? it has been on that day since 2009.

Easter is not on March 31, it just happens to fall on March 31st this year, and it won't be on this date next year.

and, of all people, you would think you would be okay with it.

you are a fake trans or hypocrite pic.twitter.com/g8dmWGM7OZ — Phoenix Wise Ⓥ of the rock band The Resistance ✊🏽 (@TheGr8Illusion) March 30, 2024

Transgender Day of Visibility has honored transgenders globally since 2009 and recognized the particular struggles they confront. The International Day of Awareness is observed on March 31 each year. The event fell on Easter Sunday this year. On the same day, Jenner also shared on X, "I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self-proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’."

I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024

Jenner was referring to the previous statement released by the White House. It stated, "Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, under the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."