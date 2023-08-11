Beyoncé’s Empowering Proclamation ‘Trans Is Beautiful’ Leaves Laverne Cox Emotional: “I Don’t Have Words”

Beyoncé, the legendary performer and reigning queen of pop, stands for empowerment and inclusivity while on her spellbinding Renaissance World Tour. At her performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the performer soared over the audience while saying, "Trans is beautiful." Laverne Cox, who started this hashtag in 2015, took to Instagram to express her emotions about Beyoncé's commitment to promoting diversity and embracing the beauty within the LGBTQ+ community. This powerful message was made when the Break My Soul singer spotted a sign hoisted high by the talented trans drag performer, Candace Persuasian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Beyonce Spends Thousands to Carry This Weird Item With Her on All Her Tours

Beyoncé's tour, which bears the same name as her iconic album Renaissance, has been praised as a tribute to the Black Queer culture that paved the way for the evolution of house music. The record, which serves as an homage to both a musical subgenre and a social movement, continues to leave an impact on listeners a year after its release. Beyoncé herself can be seen suspended above the crowd in a video that Candace Persuasian posted on her TikTok profile, @candacepersuasian. The song Summer Renaissance is playing in the background as Beyoncé gazes down upon Persuasian's placard, per Them Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mason Poole

This spontaneous scene perfectly encapsulated the show's fundamental themes of empowerment, celebration, and unity. Laverne Cox, a well-known transgender actress, and activist, expressed sincere emotion in her response to the kind gesture. Cox, an unwavering advocate of the trans community, posted on Instagram to speak about the significance of Beyoncé's support, per Billboard. She opened up about her personal journey and the creation of the hashtag #TransIsBeautiful, a campaign that aimed to empower trans and nonbinary individuals by challenging conventional beauty standards.

Cox wrote in the caption, "I started the Hashing #TransIsBeautiful in 2015 to empower trans and nonbinary people to see our beauty beyond cisnormative beauty standards." She continued, "This wasn't about me. This was and is for the people. Seeing it empower trans folks globally to embrace our special, anointed beauty lights me up on the inside." Cox further said, "But hearing @Beyonce proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don't have words. I may have cried a little. Thank you @candacepersuasian for evoking this beautiful moment with your sign. Trans is indeed so beautiful. #beyonce #Renaissance #ClubRenaissance."

Also Read: Inside Beyonce & Adele's Friendship: Beyonce Once Said Adele's Music Is Like 'Listening To God'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Cox's post was filled with appreciation and admiration for Beyoncé for saying the phrase that has served as the trans community's slogan. She emphasized the huge importance of a world celebrity accepting and spreading this message, enhancing the sense of empowerment for countless others all across the world.

Also Read: Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Reveals The Story Of How The Singer Got Her Iconic Name

Beyoncé has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and inclusivity. Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2019 in recognition of their ongoing and outspoken support of the LGBTQ+ community. Beyoncé made it abundantly apparent during her acceptance speech that having the freedom to love whoever one chooses is a fundamental human right and that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.

Beyoncé saying Trans is beautiful is such a huge thing — ♱ (@thesuburbanfem) August 10, 2023

Persuasian, who started the whole thing by bravely holding the placard that caught Beyoncé's eye, expressed deep gratitude for the star's acknowledgment. The trans drag performer shared her joy and special connection to Beyoncé's music on social media. According to Persuasian, the occasion was far more than just her; it was a recognition of the value and beauty of the entire Trans community. Numerous other people who perceived Beyoncé's declaration as a source of hope and affirmation resonated with her sentiment.

Persuasian wrote, "BEYONCÉ NOTICED ME!! She read my sign that says, “Trans is Beautiful!” Thank you @beyonce for continuing to inspiring me and creating safe spaces for Queer and trans folks!" Persuasion added, "Thank you @shopbeyonce for the free anniversary shirt! See me on their page! Thank you @jonathenmunoz for capturing this moment I’m so grateful for you!! #renaissanceworldtour #beyonce #transisbeautiful @parkwood."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANDACE 🌸 PERSUASIAN (@candacepersuasian)

References:

https://www.billboard.com/culture/pride/beyonce-trans-is-beautiful-laverne-cox-1235389000/

https://www.them.us/story/beyonce-trans-is-beautiful-renaissance-tour

https://www.out.com/gay-music/beyonce-trans-is-beautiful#rebelltitem2

https://twitter.com/thesuburbanfem/status/1689664725783552005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvusC9ug1aX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvUx7X-Kqyp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.tiktok.com/@candacepersuasian

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift ‘Stood Up’ for Harry Styles When Beyonce Fans Criticized Him During His Grammy Speech

Beyonce as Storm in Viral Fan Art Fuels Speculations of Her Entry Into MCU's 'X-Men Reboot'