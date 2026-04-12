Bryon Noem’s Family Allegedly Breaks Ranks With Kristi Noem

Former Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, reportedly doesn’t get along with her husband, Bryon Noem’s family. Noem typically presents herself as a composed individual who frequently expresses positive sentiments about her family life. However, reports suggest her extended family does not feel the same way about her.

Members of her husband’s extended family spoke exclusively to the New York Post under the condition of anonymity. They’ve commented on why they believe Bryon has stood by his wife for all these years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Gentleman Bryon Noem (@sdbryonnoem)

According to one unnamed family member, the reason Bryon has remained with his wife for more than 30 years was, according to the source, out of respect for their faith. As a result, Noem’s husband reportedly decided to offer his unwavering support throughout their marriage.

That included the backlash and scrutiny his wife faced when she served as Secretary of Homeland Security. Taking into account that she no longer holds such a position, the individual wondered, “We will see if he sticks with her now.”

The individual also suggested Bryon may have reached a limit in enduring the backlash alongside his wife. This comes amid rumors of an alleged affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski.

This was followed by the news about Bryon allegedly being a cross-dresser. Do note that at this time, she and her family have requested privacy and have neither confirmed nor denied allegations.

It’s apparently not just the husband who allegedly has marriage problems. According to the family member speaking to the publication, Noem “despised” Bryon’s extended family, according to the source. Although she allegedly didn’t like them, she’s never personally commented on disliking them.

One other family member, along with the first one, hopes that Bryon would stumble upon a revelation about their marriage not being sustainable. Both anonymous family members said Bryon was close to recognizing what they described as reality.

Kristi Noem keeps her lover Corey Lewandowski close by her side for first appearance in new job after she was fired at DHS https://t.co/3Y5vqaGIK7 pic.twitter.com/LJObHzQMHj — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2026

That’s reportedly because of the many scandals she found herself amid, especially the one about her alleged affair with Lewandowski. She was also at the heart of scrutiny back when two separate incidents involving ICE were later connected to the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Speaking of which, the family members brought up the time Bryon sat behind his wife while she was being questioned about her actions and comments about ICE. The whole time, Bryon maintained a serious expression as his wife answered many difficult questions. He remained seated directly behind her throughout the questioning.

The anonymous family members from his side thought that Bryon should have taken her court appearance and responses as a sign to separate. The person said, “I think he’s ignored reality. Maybe he has to face it now.”

A rumor spread online that Bryon Noem — the husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — was leading a “double life” as a cross-dresser. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/EZRTUk2PZw pic.twitter.com/5MBEYD5I7K — snopes.com (@snopes) April 3, 2026

Noem has not responded to the allegations mentioned by Bryon’s alleged family members, who’ve chosen to remain anonymous. Noem has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the allegations surfaced.

Lastly, a family member noted that Noem used to be very close-knit with her husband’s relatives. So what changed? What has them suggesting a split after more than three decades of marriage and raising children? Well, they’ve not revealed that yet. Neither Noem nor her husband has commented on the anonymous family’s thoughts about their marriage.