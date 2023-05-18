Britney Spears Sleeps With a Knife Under Her Bed, Claims New Documentary 'The Price of Freedom'

Popstar Britney Spears is said to be so fascinated by knives that she sleeps with one under her bed. The 41-year-old singer is the subject of TMZ TV's new documentary which is about her life post-conservatorship.

The news outlet investigates the life of the Hold Me Closer singer in Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, an hourlong documentary that premiered on Monday night on FOX and dropped many bombshells about her life since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. TMZ founder Harvey Levin alleged that the pop star lives “in mortal fear” that somebody will come into her house in the middle of the night, “strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward," reported Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

After the pop sensation had a public meltdown in 2007, she was placed into conservatorship in 2008 by Jamie Spears, the pop star's now-estranged father. The TMZ documentary analyzes her relationship with her family and children, her union with Sam Asghari, a forgotten intervention, and anxieties that those nearest to her have seen her struggle with after the conservatorship was lifted.

The Price of Freedom also alleges that not only is Britney trying to live in “virtual isolation” from the external world — like tanning by her pool, reading books, going aimlessly around her neighborhood, and documenting those lone dancing videos she oftentimes posts on Instagram — but she hasn’t even visited her two sons “in well over a year," New York Post reported.

A source close to Britney told TMZ that the Oops I Did It Again singer, who was hospitalized twice in 2008 without her will and was also sent to a mental health facility in 2019, has a “constant fear” of being “re-institutionalized.” TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also asserted in the documentary that Britney's handlers acquired a “recommendation” to “keep knives away from” her when the 13-year conservatorship ended.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Buckner

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has been linked to knives. In 2022, Britney's estranged younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, proclaimed in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, that her sibling once locked them both in a room together while holding a knife.

In a passage from her memoir, Britney's 32-year-old sibling recounted Britney informing her she was "scared" before bringing a "large knife from the kitchen," dragging Jamie into her room and then locking them both inside. He added, "She put the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply repeated, ‘I'm scared'. I knew something was wrong and I was powerless to do something about it." Such claims, however, were vehemently denied by Britney on Twitter.

In the TMZ special, numerous sources also claimed that Britney’s 1-year-old marriage to Sam Asghari is in “deep trouble” and that the singer has gotten “physical” with her spouse, who is, reportedly, “pretty passive, so he just takes it. But he does get angry.”

Sam Asghari slammed TMZ’s TV special about Britney Spears ahead of its premiere Monday. pic.twitter.com/h3zmWYlMR7 — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) May 14, 2023

Asghari recently took to his Instagram Stories to criticize the TMZ documentary and support his wife.“I found it absolutely disgusting that people that were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting,” Asghari said in the video.

“How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?" He continued, “Then, all the sudden, after 15 years when she’s free, after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting.”