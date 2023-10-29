In a revelation that adds another layer to the complex saga of Britney Spears' conservatorship, the pop icon discloses in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, that she initially acquiesced to the controversial legal arrangement to maintain custody of her children.

Spears, now 41, shares two sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45. The turbulent period that followed her divorce from Federline in 2008 saw her temporarily lose custody of her children due to a series of highly publicized breakdowns, according to the reports by CBS News. Subsequently, her father, Jamie Spears, now 71, gained control over her life and finances through a conservatorship imposed by a California judge. The conservatorship, which lasted 13 years, was legally terminated in 2022.

She states, "I did it for my kids" in her newly launched memoir. Accepting the conservatorship, where her life and decisions fell under strict control, became a necessary compromise for Spears, as it paved the way for her reunion with her sons. The mom of two highlights the sacrifices she made for the sake of her children and emphasizes her compliance with the rules as the path to being with them.

Despite her cooperation, the pop star details the extent of the control exerted over her life during the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie, managed various aspects, ranging from her diet and hairstyle to her career decisions. Britney expresses frustration at the lack of agency and reveals that despite pleading with the court for an alternative conservator, her father retained control. The turning point came in November 2021, when Judge Brenda Penny officially ended Spears' conservatorship, following a series of emotional testimonies from the pop star detailing the abuse she endured. The formal termination took place in April of the following year, marking a significant milestone in the Oops! I Did It Again singer's quest for autonomy.

Can you imagine how much money Britney Spears dad made off of her there is a whole lot of money unaccounted for missing and we know where it went that's why he fought to keep the conservatorship it was all greed it wasn't for love of his daughter it was the money — Terry Stottlemyer (@TerryStottlemy5) November 13, 2021

Since regaining her freedom, she has embraced various aspects of her life. Spears' has traveled, experienced marriage and separation from her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, and taken back control of her social media. Now, with her autobiography, the Princess of Pop shares her perspective on the meaning of freedom. For Spears, it means being beautifully imperfect like everyone else and having the liberty to seek joy on her own terms, free from the constraints of performing for others, whether on or off the stage.

In exclusive excerpts from her memoir, Britney Spears details her struggle with postpartum depression, her complicated relationship with her family — and why she agreed to the conservatorship:



“I did it for my kids. Because I played by the rules, I was reunited with my boys.” pic.twitter.com/wmxkd6KwzN — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 23, 2023

Spears' journey from the constraints of a conservatorship to the newfound freedom she enjoys today is a testament to her resilience and the lengths she went to for the sake of her family. Her memoir promises to provide readers with a more intimate understanding of her experiences, shedding light on the complexities of fame, family, and the pursuit of autonomy in the face of legal constraints.

