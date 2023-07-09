Britney Spears Encourages Fans to "Go Where You Feel Most Alive" Amid Possibility of Financial Problems

Britney Spears is encouraging all her fans in her latest Instagram post. The pop star used Instagram on Sunday, July 2, to share a message with her 42.1 million followers while insiders close to the pop diva believe that Spears' finances are a complete mess.

"Go where you feel most alive," was written in the image she posted. The singer captioned the image with three Union Jack flags. The advice comes amid claims by members of Spears' inner circle that the pop star's financial management has drastically changed after she was released from conservatorship in November 2021.

According to OK Magazine, the insider claims that Spears has no idea how to run her empire, "the bills are pouring in and Britney's financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she'll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner." The artist asked her record company for money, according to reports. The source stated, "She doesn't really understand how things work," and further stated that the business ultimately "shut her down."

Spears' net worth is currently estimated to be $70 million. She has two minor children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, but her disposable income is rapidly diminishing due to legal expenses associated with her conservatorship and kids as per the outlet. The insider stated, "She’s still on the hook for lawyers’ fees and child support payments," adding "She isn’t going to let anyone tell her what to do with her money. It’s a way for her to feel freedom."

The pop legend most recently shared another video of herself moving to Return to Innocence by Enigma. The Toxic hitmaker danced to the new-age music while wearing very little makeup and little drop earrings. Additionally, Britney asked a question to her 42.1 million followers in the caption. which read, "We be saving the date y’all ????"

Fans assumed that the songstress may be implying a specific occasion on which she would see her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, yet it is still unclear to what she is referring. Britney expressed her pleasure at meeting her sister in another Instagram post while on her first trip in a year with her husband Sam Asgari.

She wrote in the caption, "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!! This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and I’m gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don’t speak English !!!"

