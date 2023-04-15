Britney Spears Sells Luxurious Los Angeles Mansion For $10 Million Amid Divorce Rumours

Amidst the divorce rumors surrounding Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, the pop singer has sold her luxurious Calabasas mansion to an all-cash buyer. The mansion, which was previously listed for $12 million, was sold for just over $10 million, resulting in a loss of $1.7 million for the singer.

The sprawling Calabasas mansion, nestled on a 1.6-acre parcel in the Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, was built in 2008 and boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 11,600 square feet of single-level living space. Inside, the mansion features imported onyx, hardwood, and stone floors, along with vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, bespoke chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs, and hand-carved fireplaces, as per Dirt.

The towering custom steel entry doors open into a 33-foot foyer clad in Cantera stone, while the glitzy amenities include a wine cellar, a 10-seat movie theater with Dolby surround sound, a wet bar-equipped lounge, and a room dedicated solely to gift wrapping. The mansion also comes with a detached one-bedroom guesthouse and a five-car garage.

The luxurious mansion features a fireside living room, a formal dining room, a wood-paneled study, and a gourmet kitchen decked out with a massive center island, high-end stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook. The breakfast area adjoins a family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening directly to a 2,000-square-foot patio hosting a fireplace and barbecue station.

The mansion's plush master retreat is adorned with a fireplace, a seating area, a terrace, an exercise room, dual walk-in closets sporting walnut and alder wood cabinetry, and a marble bath with a soaking tub and steam shower. Outdoors, the resort-like grounds are spotlighted by a 55-foot pool and spa with a waterslide and tiered waterfalls.

The all-cash buyer, Ezekiel Tyson Jr., is a Dallas-based personal injury attorney and veteran real estate investor. The discount-minded buyer reportedly negotiated a lower price than the original $12 million listing and purchased the mansion for $10 million. Despite the loss on her Calabasas mansion, Britney Spears' net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Spears and her husband, Asghari, still maintain her longtime Italianate-inspired mansion in the unincorporated Hidden Valley region near Thousand Oaks, which the singer bought back in 2015.

The sale of the luxurious Calabasas mansion comes amidst rumors of a potential divorce between Spears and her husband. Spears has been spotted without her wedding ring in recent days, leading to rumors about the state of their marriage. A representative for Asghari has since denied any marital issues, stating that the couple is still going strong. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been the subject of ongoing speculation about their relationship.