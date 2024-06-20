Britney Spears Relishes the 'Little Things in Life' After Ex-Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

With her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's surprising DWI arrest, Britney Spears is relishing the "little things in life" in Las Vegas. As per People magazine, a close source revealed that the Cry Me a River hitmaker was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) following dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was stopped after leaving the establishment, while on his way to a friend's house. "Nobody was hurt," the source added. "He will be arraigned in about an hour."

As per The Daily Mail, a 2007 video of Timberlake subtly insulting Spears over her alcohol addiction while accepting an award for Best International Male Solo Artist at Brit Award has now gone viral on X. "Stop drinking. You know who you are. I'm speaking to you. Stop drinking, you're going to get sloppy," he can be seen saying during his acceptance speech. Perhaps given this history, the Circus hitmaker, following his recent arrest, shared stunning photos from her exotic Las Vegas trip on Instagram. The snaps featured her sparkling cocktail as she sat cross-legged by the pool. She captioned the same, "It's the little things you know !!!!"

Two days after the said awards presentation, Spears had famously shaved her head. However, Timberlake refuted claims that he had targeted the Gimme More songstress during his speech. As per Fox News, according to his spokesman, he wasn't talking about his wild-partying ex-girlfriend, “just people in the crowd, no one in particular.” However, fans opined that karma had finally caught up on him. An X user quipped, "And 17 years later, it ended up being him eating his own words, you reap what you sow." "As we learned from the religious, hypocrites make the very best scolds," another fan agreed.

Meanwhile, a critic quoted his song What Goes Around...Comes Around, and suggested, "He should listen to his own song." "Karma is real btw if you are in doubt," another user chimed. In her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears leveled numerous charges against her former boyfriend, objecting to his 2002 song, Cry Me a River, for the way it portrayed her.

Timberlake's career took off after he parted with Spears. The storyline used to promote his albums was that Spears crushed his heart. He even impersonated Spears, and she was demonized for their breakup. In 2018, Timberlake revealed that he wrote his hit track in just two hours because he was extremely emotional after splitting from her.

However, Spears disclosed in her 2023 biography that she became pregnant in 2000 through Timberlake and underwent an abortion because the N*Sync star "didn't want to be a father." Spears had to make the 'agonizing' choice at the age of 19. She disclosed in her memoir, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."