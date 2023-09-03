Celebrities Who Brawled With Taylor Swift in the Past and How Karma Has Hit Them

Taylor Swift, the pop star with a penchant for catchy songs and a passion for helping others, has been involved in several high-profile controversies over the years. The story of Swift's feuds gives a vivid image of the unpredictable environment of the entertainment industry, even while some of her opponents have changed into friends and others have experienced their reputations take a hit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Throwback to When Taylor Swift Gushed About Her Country Music Days and It's Impact

Kanye West

One of her most memorable and long-lasting feuds started when Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. The incident began with a lengthy back-and-forth that alternated between intense conflict and mutual respect over the years. Swift and West made attempts to mend fences and even performed together, but the breach widened when West's song Famous made disparaging remarks about Swift. Kim Kardashian's release of phone conversation excerpts, which Swift said did not accurately portray the incident, caused the conflict to worsen. Years later, West came under fire for his questionable comments and relationships, which contributed to his downfall in the eyes of many fans, reports Insider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Kim Kardashian

Also Read: Taylor Swift Recalls Her Upbringing on a Christmas Tree Farm: “It Was a Weird Place to Grow Up”

A recording of the conversation between Kanye West (Ye) and Swift's phone call was posted online in 2020. According to the 25-minute video, Ye allegedly didn't inform Swift about the contentious remark, "I made that b***h famous." Swift even admitted that she wouldn't like the word "b***h" to be used in the song. Although Kardashian defended Ye on Twitter, many of Swift's supporters believed that the leak had hurt their feelings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Jokes Photo With Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Is Proof She’s Bisexual: ‘I Mean, Hello?’

It's unclear if Swift and Kardashian have spoken to one another since then. Particularly with Kardashian's divorce petition in 2021, their conflict has subsided. During the divorce process in 2022, she became legally single, and on The Kardashians show, she discussed difficulties with Ye. Kardashian, who is single, is primarily focused on running her successful shapewear company and being a mother to her four kids.

Katy Perry

The song Bad Blood, which Swift included on her pop album 1989 in 2014, was about a fight she had with an unknown female musician. Swift revealed that this dispute was about a business issue rather than a boyfriend. Katy Perry was the subject of rumors after Swift mentioned sabotage and dancers left for Perry's tour. Perry made a tweet that said, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." and the Selena Gomez song Bad Blood video seemed to confirm the bitterness. When Perry released Swish Swish in 2017, a diss track that alluded to planned conduct, their back-and-forth continued.

Getty Images | Katy Perry & Taylor Swift

Swift responded after Perry extended an olive branch to her in 2018 after she announced her desire for peace with Swift in 2017. When Perry made an appearance in Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video, they publicly made amends. Swift attributed "the media," which she compared to pouring gasoline on a floor, as being responsible for their argument. Perry recently finished a residency leg in Las Vegas and split childcare duties for her kid with Orlando Bloom. Perry continues to put her family and music first.

no but Katy Perry and Taylor Swift getting back together is one of the most iconic moments in pop culture pic.twitter.com/Qa1eK5ds2K — ravi (@katySBXLIXperry) August 24, 2023

Scooter Braun

2019 saw the acquisition of Swift's previous record company, Big Machine Records, as well as the rights to her first six albums by Scooter Braun, who is best known for managing celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. In a Tumblr post, Swift pointed out her displeasure by accusing Braun of bullying her and calling the transaction the "worst-case scenario." Throughout her Billboard Woman of the Decade award speech, she kept attacking Braun's strategies and male privilege. Braun made an effort to get in touch with Swift because he found their feud "confusing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

The master recordings of Swift were sold by Scooter Braun to Shamrock Holdings in 2020. Swift claimed that Braun was attempting to "silence me forever" by using an unusual NDA. Later, after learning a lesson about assumptions, he voiced sorrow over how he handled the transaction. As Braun's divorce was finalized, reports of celebrities leaving SB Projects, his management firm, started to circulate. According to rumors, Bieber, Grande, and J Balvin were thinking about leaving. Braun sold Ithaca Holdings to HYBE for $1.05 billion to concentrate on his role as CEO of HYBE America. According to reports, Braun was having difficulties, and a source mentioned shifts brought on by the pandemic.

More from Inquisitr

Back When Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Produced More CO2 Emissions Than Any Other Celebrity in The World

Here’s One Ex-boyfriend Taylor Swift Doesn’t Want to Talk About