Britney Spears’ Most Bitter Response to Jamie Lynn Ever: “You Are Scum”

Britney Spears doesn't hold back in revealing her experience in The Woman in Me, particularly when it comes to the members of her family who abused her during the 13 years she was placed under conservatorship. Fans are aware that Britney and Jamie Lynn's relationship has been tense for a long time, mostly because Jamie Lynn allegedly didn't support Britney while she was under strict conservatorship. Last year, when Jamie Lynn's book Things I Should Have Said came out, Britney vented her displeasure through social media by directly attacking her sister.

According to reports by Perezhilton, in an Instagram post, Britney referred to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as "scum". She wrote, "National bestseller? Duh. The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!" Britney accused her sister of lying and exploiting her identity to sell her books. Britney's post claimed, "My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW, Bulls–t !!!" Included with the post were video recordings of media figures like Adrienne Bailon of The Real criticizing Jamie Lynn for revealing intimate details about Britney's life in the book and in a series of interviews promoting it. She further added, "But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just quite shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In addition, Britney brought up Jamie Lynn's charges against her former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas, who has long accused Jamie Lynn of bullying her. She wrote, "The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s–t but your [sic] f–king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!!!!" At the end of her letter, she said, "You are scum, Jamie Lynn." The beginning of January marked a public dispute between Britney and Jamie Lynn as the latter promoted her new book.

In Britney Spears' memoir she reveals that Jamie Lynn told her to "stop fighting" the conservatorship.



"I felt like she should have taken my side.”



🔗https://t.co/JQ4tSxJsuT pic.twitter.com/rVUOmqKEfw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 20, 2023

Spears described the deterioration of her relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, from a young age in her new tell-all biography. Britney was taken aback by Jamie Lynn's behavior when she was visiting her family after her split from Justin Timberlake. As reported by Elle, she wrote in her memoir, "My little sister—well, when I tell you she was a total bitch, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that the girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV." Britney also recalled how her sister was being ungrateful when she purchased the family "a house for Jamie Lynn to grow up in." She wrote, "She was not exactly grateful for it. She'd later say, 'Why'd she get us a house?'—like it was some sort of imposition."

