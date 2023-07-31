Britney Spears is 'Eager' About the Release of Her ‘Groundbreaking Memoir': "Not Feeling Nervous"

The iconic pop artist Britney Spears is anticipating an important moment in her life and career as she eagerly awaits the release of her much-anticipated book, The Woman In Me. As per People Magazine, the book is scheduled for release on October 24th. It is anticipated to be a brave and honest account of her extraordinary journey, which discusses freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. A close source claims that Spears is not at all anxious and is actually excited to finally tell her story in her own words.

Having captured the world's attention with her powerful and emotional testimony during a court hearing in June 2021, Spears has shown the courage to reclaim her life and speak her truth. Now, in The Woman In Me, she speaks about the journey as one of the greatest performers in pop music history through a 13-year-long conservatorship.

According to a close source of Spears, the 41-year-old pop singer is genuinely excited about her book. Britney isn't worried about sharing her deepest feelings and experiences with her audience despite the book's intense and personal content. The source told Entertainment Tonight, "She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way. She's not feeling nervous at all and she's actually very eager to get it out there."

A press release from Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, the publisher, states, "The Woman In Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

Spears put a lot of work into The Woman In Me, taking the time to make sure that her story was honest and true. She worked with author Sam Lansky, who is known for his own works including The Gilded Razor and Broken People, according to a source. While the singer wrote multiple drafts of her biography, Lansky skillfully assisted her in putting the story together.

Some of Spear's former partners were concerned about being exposed due to the book's content. Even if the names of these A-listers are unknown, it is certain that the discoveries were serious enough to have compelled publisher Simon & Schuster to temporarily put the book on hold after getting legal letters. Spears is "brutally honest" in her writing, according to sources close to her, so it's clear that she won't hold back when it comes to sharing her side of the story.

