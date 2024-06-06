Britney Spears Hints at Estranged Family Ties in New Interview With Tate McRae

It felt as though two very distinct worlds were intersecting when Britney Spears interviewed Tate McRae for a V Magazine cover shoot. Spears and McRae have fangirled over each other for a long time; the Toxic songstress even performed one of her dance routine home videos to McRae's hit single You Broke Me First last year. As per The UK Mirror, however, fans felt that Spears has hinted at her estranged family by calling McRae's song You Broke Me First one of her favorites in the interview.

"Your song, 'you broke me first,' is one of my favourite songs. What is the story behind the song and what inspired you to write and record it?" Spears asked. Tate explained: "I actually wrote 'you broke me first' when I was 16 and had never experienced real heartbreak before— only on a small scale. It stemmed from a couple of different places, like taking inspiration from friendships or situation-ships, and they all left me with the same feeling—dealing with someone wanting your relationship back, after giving them your all and them not recognising it."

Spears sat down for this exclusive interview after almost six years; her last one was in 2018. Many have also pointed out that the Princess of Pop has shard a tumultuous relationship with her parents and siblings since her conservatorship days. Still, Tate gushed about being interviewed by her idol on Instagram: "Can’t believe i’m typing this… thank you so much @britneyspears for interviewing me for this cover i’ve looked up to you for years and years i am so grateful."

As per TMZ, the Circus songstress recently spoke about coming to terms with forgiveness. She took the time to deliver a lengthy post on Instagram but later deleted it. She wrote: "All I can do is try to be awakened by prayer than connects me to a loving manner not made of fear or threats, but by trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage where I can't even think sometimes. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents... but that's extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger !!!"

It was uploaded shortly after Spears claimed that her mother Lynne had called emergency personnel when she had hurt her ankle at the Chateau Marmont Hotel one month prior. "Britney was crying in pain and she called Lynne in Louisiana to tell her what had happened," a source told The Daily Mail. "At the time, Lynne was the only one who knew that she had hurt herself. Lynne asked Britney if she was okay mentally and Britney told her mom that she was fine and it was just her ankle. Lynne called 911 and told them that Britney was having a breakdown and had injured herself. She knew that Britney was in a traumatized state."

Britney then went on to post a video of her swollen ankle and explained in tears that the alleged 'mental breakdown' was a 'setup' by her mother. "I know my mom was involved !!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!" she wrote. "I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it."