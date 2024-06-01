When Scarlett Johansson Broke Down Mid-Interview on Learning the True Origins of Her Family

Scarlett Johansson, renowned for playing Black Widow discovered the heartbreaking history of her family during an episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr back in 2017. The emotional revelation left the audience and the actor speechless as they overheard the Holocaust tales.

The Warsaw Ghetto and the heart-wrenching stories of the lives lost in it left Johansson in tears as she came across the story of her family. Responding to it she said, "Wow, that’s sad. And I promised myself I wouldn’t cry. But it’s hard not to."

The interview gave her a glimpse of her family lineage she wasn't completely aware of. As she reiterated her grandfather's journey from Poland to the United States, which also separated him from a majority of his family members during the course of it.

Tragically, his brother and other relatives could not escape and died in the ghetto. Reflecting on this, Johansson noted the stark contrast between her grandfather's life in New York, where he worked in a grocery store, and the fate of his family in Poland.

“It’s crazy to imagine that Saul would be on the other side selling bananas on Ludlow Street. And how different it would be being in America at that time. The fate of one brother versus the other,” Johansson said, contemplating the diverging paths of her family. She shared, "It makes me feel more deeply connected to that side of myself, that side of my family. I didn’t expect that."

Dr. Gates' sensitive handling of the subject and Johansson's authentic reaction were loved by the fans and viewers. A fan per The Things commented, “I am so appreciative of the work Dr. Gates does. How he displays such a respectful and understanding demeanor while his clients go through the sad process of taking it all in speaks to his humanity and dignity. I will always hold him in high esteem!” Another viewer said, "Scarlett really tries her hardest to show this part of history to the audience through the many different projects she does."

