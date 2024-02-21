Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Feels ‘Pure Fear’ Speaking to the Duchess, Hasn’t Spoken to Her

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has opened up about the "pure fear" he feels while approaching the Duchess of Sussex after observing her meteoric rise to fame.

Meghan, who portrayed Rachel Zane, a beloved character in the legal drama for seven seasons, featured with Adams in the series, and the two had a romantic connection on screen. From 2011 until Meghan quit the TV Show after getting engaged to Prince Harry, they collaborated on the show together and were a celebrated television couple, per The Mirror.

The actor, who is Canadian-American, was one of the many attendees at Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding. He acknowledged that after their kids were born, the two exchanged "gifts" and messages. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he was discussing the reported Suits spinoff. Adams claimed they haven't spent much time together because of how "incredibly full" her life is.

Gabriel Macht, one of Meghan's other co-stars who played Harvey Specter on the show, was also questioned by The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not he has stayed in contact with Meghan. He said, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht say they've had 'zero communication' with former co-star Meghan Markle following the renewed success of Suits https://t.co/zQBUJM1x1h pic.twitter.com/UiBXoLlwaH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 12, 2024

Adams answered, "Zero," in response to a question about whether he and Meghan had stayed in touch. "Zero. No, no communication," he said, and then proceeded to make a joke, acting as though his phone was ringing, saying, "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."

The actor said to Radio Times back in 2020, "Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."

They've kept in contact, he clarified, but he's not sure what to say to her. "After her children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation," he explained.

He said that it was "wild" to see how Meghan's life has transformed since quitting acting before marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the Royal Family. The Sussexes stated in January 2020 that they would be resigning as senior royals, less than two years after their marriage. They have resided in California ever since.

meghan markle and patrick j adams: friendship meant to be pic.twitter.com/5JLcqSEqkQ — nick miller (@gaypolastri) February 17, 2022

Following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, the television program formally declared Meghan's departure from Suits after seven seasons. USA Network said in a statement at the time, "Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."