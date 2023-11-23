In a recent episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about the 2000 Grammy Awards, a landmark moment in her sister Britney's early career. The 32-year-old actress revealed Britney's heartbreak after losing the Best New Artist award to Christina Aguilera, despite being the undeniable star of the year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Jamie Lynn recalled the Grammy night when Britney, then at the height of her fame, competed for Best New Artist against Christina Aguilera, per Page Six. With MTV cameras filming their every move, it seemed like an inevitable conclusion that Britney would win. To many people's surprise, Christina Aguilera won the award, leaving Britney "heartbroken" and Jamie Lynn, who was only 7 or 8 years old at the time, felt that it wasn't fair. "'This is crap,'" she said.

"Want to hear about something embarrassing that happened one time?" Jamie Lynn asked. "It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera]." "Britney was the bigger star of that year, she worked her ass off," she said, as reported by People. "They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she’s winning. And she’s there and she lost."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

"Christina won it, and by the way remember Christina was wonderfully talented, but that year, I mean come on, let’s be honest, ‘It’s Britney, bitch’ like always." "She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys.’ She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that."

Despite the setback, Britney went on to have a successful career, eventually winning Best Dance Recording for Toxic in 2005 and receiving eight Grammy nominations. Despite difficulties created due to Britney's conservatorship and her strained relationship with Jamie Lynn, the Spears sisters appear to be doing better now. Jamie Lynn revealed that she spoke with Britney before appearing on the reality show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

However, Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me, sheds light on the complexities of their relationship. Britney stated Jamie Lynn's "betrayal" in the book for sharing negative stories about her during her vulnerable period. The pop star said that Jamie Lynn took advantage of her difficulties, rushing out a memoir only two months after Britney was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

Despite these revelations, Jamie Lynn stated that every family has disagreements and problems. The book also delves into Britney's mental health issues, particularly during a time in 2018 when she sought help from Jamie Lynn before being admitted to a mental health facility. Britney detailed that Jamie Lynn sided with their parents and advised her to "stop fighting it" and accept that there was "nothing [she could] do about it."

"This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me," Britney wrote. Despite these upsetting experiences, Britney stated that she is working on having "more compassion" for Jamie Lynn and others who have wronged her.

