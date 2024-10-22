Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Seen With a Mystery Blonde Just a Year After Their Divorce

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, ignited dating rumors a while ago after being caught on camera in a playful moment with a mystery blonde. The secretly filmed video, obtained by TMZ, showed the Iranian-American actor at the park in West Hollywood with his dog, Porsha (a Doberman), and a blonde woman enjoying a casual evening stroll. Reportedly, what caught everyone’s attention was Asghari playfully spanking the mystery woman, fueling speculation about a possible new romance, as per Bored Panda.

While there hasn't been any further public display of affection or confirmation about who this woman is and whether the pair are dating, this brief interaction has ignited a frenzy of rumors about his relationship status just a year after his high-profile split from Spears.

Asghari and Spears were together for nearly seven years before finalizing their divorce in March 2024. Their breakup, which was filed on the grounds of 'irreconcilable differences,' ended amicably, with both parties moving on without much public drama. As part of the settlement, Asghari kept Porsha, a gift he had given to Spears for protection and as a symbol of their love. Meanwhile, Spears retained custody of other dogs they had together, including her beloved Australian shepherd, Sawyer, and Yorkie, Hannah.

Sam Asghari opens up about his marriage to Britney Spears in a new interview with GMA airing tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/TIrkzBDQjp — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) June 28, 2022

Since the divorce, Asghari has maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal life. In previous interviews, the actor hinted, “Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment. And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting… [and my] producing career,” as noted by Daily Mail.

Britney Spears enters cooking era amid Sam Asghari divorce. https://t.co/s4zJCPoEIk pic.twitter.com/WTDxLokiVW — Page Six (@PageSix) August 23, 2023

However, this sighting has cast doubt on the aforementioned statement, as fans were speculating about his connection with the mystery woman. On the other side, Spears has been exploring her post-divorce life in her own way. While there were rumors linking her to Paul Soliz, a man she met through maintenance work at her home, Spears has been vocal about her single status. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop star declared she was 'single as f***' and insisted she had no intentions of pursuing another relationship anytime soon.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards on September 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Paul Archuleta/ Getty Images)

Amid the personal drama, Spears has been busy with her professional endeavors, including her memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit the shelves in October 2023. The memoir, which provided a raw and unfiltered look into her tumultuous life and career, also touched on her time with Asghari, painting him in a relatively positive light, particularly during the period when he supported her through the fight to end her conservatorship.